Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clustering Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clustering software market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations increase their investments in data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and business intelligence. The market is projected to rise from $8.42 billion in 2025 to $9.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Historical growth has been supported by the expanding use of data mining and analytics tools, greater demand for customer behavior and market basket insights, increased enterprise adoption of predictive analytics, and continued investment in large-scale information technology infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the clustering software market is forecast to reach $14.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6%. Key growth drivers include the deployment of cloud-based clustering platforms, adoption of AI-enabled analytics solutions, demand for real-time customer segmentation, and development of hybrid and model-based clustering algorithms. Integration with geospatial analytics, predictive analytics, behavioral analysis, and social network analysis platforms is also expected to create new market opportunities.

Cloud computing adoption remains a major catalyst for clustering software market growth. Organizations are moving data workloads to cloud and edge environments to improve scalability, flexibility, remote accessibility, and operational efficiency. Clustering software supports these environments by distributing workloads across interconnected servers or virtual machines, helping enterprises improve system performance, availability, scalability, and fault tolerance.

The continued expansion of enterprise cloud infrastructure is expected to strengthen demand for scalable clustering solutions. According to Eurostat data published in March 2024, cloud and edge computing adoption among European enterprises is targeted to reach 75% by 2030, compared with 45.2% in 2023. This shift is encouraging businesses to deploy clustering software capable of supporting high-volume analytics, distributed computing, and mission-critical workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping product development across the clustering software industry. Vendors are enhancing their platforms with automated pattern recognition, anomaly detection, customer segmentation, and predictive analytics capabilities. These advances enable organizations to analyze complex structured and unstructured datasets more efficiently while improving model accuracy and accelerating business decision-making.

In June 2024, SAS Institute enhanced its SAS Visual Analytics platform with advanced machine learning-driven clustering capabilities. The upgraded platform includes scalable clustering methods such as k-means, hierarchical clustering, and density-based techniques. These capabilities support large and complex datasets across banking, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and other data-intensive industries. Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options also help enterprises integrate clustering technology into established analytics workflows while supporting high-performance data exploration and mission-critical applications.

Strategic acquisitions are further influencing the competitive landscape. In March 2024, Databricks Inc. acquired Lilac AI Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen the Databricks Lakehouse artificial intelligence platform by helping customers explore, refine, organize, and structure large unstructured datasets used to train and evaluate generative AI models. The transaction highlights growing industry demand for clustering capabilities that can prepare complex datasets for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

The clustering software market includes software platforms and related services supporting self-service, hybrid, and managed clustering environments. Key technology categories include density-based, grid-based, hierarchical, model-based, and partitioning algorithms. Solutions are deployed through on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid models by small and medium-sized enterprises and large organizations. Major end-user sectors include banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, retail, information technology and telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Market expansion is also being shaped by rising demand for managed clustering services and flexible deployment models. Enterprises increasingly require platforms that can process growing data volumes while integrating with existing analytics ecosystems. As a result, providers are prioritizing automation, interoperability, scalable processing, and support for real-time analytical workloads. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important for organizations seeking faster insights from customer, operational, financial, and network data.

North America was the largest region in the clustering software market in 2025, supported by advanced cloud infrastructure, high enterprise analytics adoption, and significant investment in artificial intelligence. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital transformation, cloud migration, and data-driven business initiatives expand. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Type: Self-Service Clustering; Hybrid Clustering; Managed Clustering; Density-Based Algorithms; Grid-Based Algorithms; Hierarchical Algorithms; Model-Based Algorithms; Partitioning Algorithms

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

4) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

5) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Healthcare; Retail; Information Technology and Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Mining Tools; Predictive Analytics Tools; Customer Segmentation Tools; Market Basket Analysis Tools; Social Network Analysis Tools; Behavioral Analysis Tools; Geospatial Clustering Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Implementation Services; Customization Services; Training Services; Support and Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

