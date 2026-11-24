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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Subject Access Request Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global subject access request software market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations strengthen data privacy compliance, modernize information governance and automate the management of personal data requests. The market is projected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2025 to $1.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasingly stringent data privacy regulations, a rising volume of data access requests and the widespread adoption of digital record-keeping systems. Expanding enterprise IT infrastructure and greater awareness of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and comparable privacy legislation have also encouraged organizations to invest in subject access request software.

The subject access request software market is forecast to reach $2.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Key growth factors include the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, greater integration with artificial intelligence-driven data discovery tools and rising demand for automated compliance reporting. The expansion of managed services and privacy consulting, alongside the need for cross-industry privacy management solutions, is expected to create additional market opportunities.

Prominent subject access request software market trends include the automation of request workflows, real-time analytics and reporting, stronger data encryption capabilities and enhanced compliance monitoring. Vendors are also prioritizing intuitive interfaces that help privacy, legal and compliance teams manage requests more efficiently while maintaining accurate audit trails and supporting regulatory deadlines.

Accelerating digital transformation across public- and private-sector organizations is a major driver of market expansion. As businesses digitize operations and store larger volumes of information across cloud environments, enterprise applications and internal databases, locating and managing personal data has become more complex. Subject access request software helps automate request intake, identity verification, data discovery, review and response processes. These capabilities can reduce administrative workloads, improve data governance and enable organizations to respond to privacy requests more quickly and consistently.

Public-sector investment in digital capabilities further demonstrates this shift. In November 2023, the UK Central Digital and Data Office reported that the government's digital and data workforce had increased by 9% over six months, reaching 28,337 professionals. Continued growth in digital operations is expected to increase demand for scalable privacy compliance and data request management technology.

Product innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Software providers are developing automated data subject access request discovery and response capabilities that use artificial intelligence and data classification technology to locate personally identifiable information across structured and unstructured environments. In June 2025, Sentra introduced an automated data subject access request capability within its cloud-native data security platform. The offering discovers personally identifiable information, generates detailed reports through automated workflows and connects with privacy management systems through application programming interfaces.

Strategic partnerships are supporting broader adoption and more efficient implementation. In July 2024, Osano partnered with DWCC Ltd. to expand market reach and accelerate the deployment of subject access request automation and privacy management solutions. The collaboration combines privacy technology with consulting expertise to support customer acquisition, implementation and regulatory compliance initiatives.

North America was the largest region in the subject access request software market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

3) By Features: Automated Workflows; Real-Time Analytics; User-Friendly Interface; Data Encryption

4) By Application: Data Privacy Management; Compliance Management; User Information Management; Incident Management

5) By End User: Healthcare; Finance; Education; Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Request Management Software; Data Discovery Software; Identity Verification Software; Data Mapping Software; Compliance Monitoring Software; Workflow Automation Software; Privacy Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Subject Access Request Software market report include:



Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

OneTrust LLC

Collibra NV

Exterro Inc.

BigID Inc.

Main Capital Partners BV

DataGrail Inc.

Lightbeam Health Solutions Inc.

Relyance AI Inc.

Osano Inc.

Transcend Inc. (legal entity behind Transcend.io)

Ketch Inc.

Mine Inc.

Enzuzo Inc.

PrivacyEngine Ltd.

Captain Compliance Inc.

PrivacyPillar Inc. Mandatly Inc.

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