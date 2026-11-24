MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud and AI tools, integrated media, engagement analytics, automated donations and financial workflows, hybrid services, and streamlined worship planning.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worship Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global worship software market is experiencing rapid growth as churches and religious organizations invest in digital solutions for service planning, multimedia management, congregational engagement, administration, and financial operations. The market is projected to increase from $1.18 billion in 2025 to $1.30 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Historical growth has been supported by the adoption of church management software, rising demand for efficient worship service planning, increased use of multimedia during services, expanding digitalization across religious organizations, and early implementation of donation-tracking solutions.

Looking ahead, the worship software market is forecast to reach $1.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. Market expansion is expected to be driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled worship planning, greater integration with virtual and hybrid service platforms, demand for real-time congregational engagement analytics, and the continued rollout of cloud-based worship software. Religious organizations are also prioritizing seamless presentation, communication, media, donation, and fundraising capabilities within unified software environments.

Key worship software market trends include increased adoption of cloud-based platforms, growing demand for integrated media management tools, and greater emphasis on solutions that strengthen congregational engagement. Hybrid deployment models are gaining momentum as churches seek flexible systems capable of supporting in-person, online, and multi-location worship services. Enhanced donation management, volunteer coordination, team communication, and service-planning functions are also becoming important purchasing considerations.

Digital transformation remains a major growth driver for the worship software market. Churches and faith-based organizations are using digital platforms to automate administrative workflows, improve collaboration, expand online engagement, and support more efficient decision-making. Worship software enables organizations to coordinate services, manage digital content, communicate with members, oversee volunteers, and integrate financial tools within streamlined workflows. Broader cloud adoption is reinforcing this shift. In January 2026, Eurostat reported that 52.74% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, an increase of 7.42 percentage points compared with 2023. This wider transition toward cloud technology is creating a favorable environment for scalable worship and church management solutions.

Technology providers are responding to changing customer requirements by developing integrated digital platforms that improve worship planning, community engagement, and collaboration among church teams. In October 2025, The Worship Initiative launched Psallo, a next-generation worship software platform designed for worship leaders, church staff, and volunteers. The platform brings together planning tools, team communication, media libraries, and digital worship resources to simplify service preparation and support engagement across multiple church locations. The launch reflects growing demand for consolidated platforms that reduce operational complexity and give worship teams centralized access to essential resources.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping worship software market growth, particularly in financial management and automation. In August 2025, AvidXchange partnered with Ministry Brands to digitize church financial management through integrated automation solutions. The collaboration embeds automated accounts payable and payment-processing capabilities into church management software systems, helping religious organizations improve financial efficiency, transparency, and accuracy. Such integrations demonstrate how worship technology is expanding beyond service presentation to support broader operational and administrative requirements.

North America was the largest region in the worship software market in 2025, supported by strong technology adoption and widespread use of digital church management platforms. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Functionality: Worship Planning and Scheduling; Presentation Software; Congregational Engagement Tools; Media Management; Donations and Fundraising

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions; On-Premises Solutions; Hybrid Solutions

4) By Organization Size: Churches; Temples; Mosques; Synagogues; Other Religious Organizations

5) By Application: Large Enterprise; Small And Medium-Sized Businesses

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Worship Planning And Scheduling Software; Presentation And Display Software; Member Management Software; Donation And Contribution Management Software; Media And Content Management Software; Communication And Notification Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Training And Support Services; Maintenance And Upgrade Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Data Migration Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Worship Software market report include:



Faithlife Corporation

Planning Center Services LLC

Spark Development Network LLC

Servant PC Resources Inc

Jubilate Software Limited

OpenLP Project Team (non-legal entity open-source project)

Renewed Vision Inc

MediaShout LLC

ChMeetings LLC

Altar Live Inc

Breeze Church Management LLC

Sharefaith Inc

Big Screen LLC

Cloud of Worship LLC

Playlister LLC

Worship Extreme Inc

Song of Songs Software Limited

PraiseBase GmbH

EasyWorship Softouch Development Inc.

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