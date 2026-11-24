MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IBM, Oracle, SAP, ServiceNow and Zoho are profiled as leading workflow vendors offering automation, orchestration, BPM, integration, analytics and managed services.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Workflow Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workflow market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations invest in automation, cloud platforms, and artificial intelligence to improve productivity and operational efficiency. The market is projected to grow from $0.58 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%.

Historic workflow market growth has been supported by the digitization of business documentation, the expansion of enterprise resource planning systems, and rising demand for more efficient operations. Organizations have also increased their use of workflow automation tools to reduce dependence on manual processes, improve consistency, and coordinate activities across departments.

The workflow market is expected to maintain its strong trajectory, reaching $1.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.5%. Key growth factors include the expansion of AI-enabled process automation, increasing demand for real-time decision-making, broader adoption of cloud-native workflow platforms, and a stronger enterprise focus on process optimization. Hybrid and distributed workforce operations are also increasing the need for digital systems that can coordinate tasks across locations, applications, and business functions.

Major workflow market trends include enterprise hyperautomation, AI-driven workflow orchestration, decision automation, and the growing adoption of low-code and no-code platforms. Event-driven and real-time workflow processing is gaining prominence as businesses seek faster responses to operational changes. Cross-functional business process orchestration is also becoming increasingly important as organizations connect previously isolated systems and teams.

The continued expansion of remote work and distributed workforce models is a significant driver of workflow market growth. Advances in digital communication and collaboration technologies allow employees to complete tasks and manage processes from multiple locations. Workflow platforms help organizations assign responsibilities, automate approvals, track progress, and maintain consistent process execution across geographically dispersed teams.

Remote and hybrid working practices remain widespread. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35% of employed people performed some or all of their work from home on the days they worked in 2023, compared with 34% in 2022. This sustained demand for flexible working arrangements is encouraging businesses to implement workflow management solutions that support collaboration, visibility, accountability, and productivity.

Technology providers are responding by incorporating AI agents directly into enterprise workflows. These capabilities can complete tasks, generate recommendations, support decisions, and automate process steps with less manual intervention. In November 2025, Appian Corporation announced enhancements to the Appian Platform that embedded AI agents into enterprise processes. The release was designed to position AI as an active participant in workflow execution and business operations, supporting measurable improvements in productivity and decision-making.

Merger and acquisition activity is also contributing to workflow market development. In October 2025, Infotech, Inc. acquired Workflow Manager for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expanded Infotech's project lifecycle management capabilities by bringing pre-construction planning, estimating, bidding, construction administration, workflow automation, and program management into a unified digital platform for civil infrastructure projects.

North America was the largest region in the workflow market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the workflow market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud-based; On-premise; Hybrid

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Workflows; Machine Learning-driven Workflows; Rule-based Workflows; Intelligent Process Automation; Integration Platforms

4) By Application: Project Management And Coordination; Case Management; Content And Document Management; Automated Routing And Notification; Data Entry And Validation; Operational Performance Analytics

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare And Life Sciences; Manufacturing And Logistics; Retail And Consumer Goods; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Government And Public Sector; Energy And Utilities; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Workflow Automation Software; Business Process Management Software; Process Orchestration Software; Case Management Software; Integration Platform Software; Intelligent Automation Software; Task Management Software; Collaboration Software; Decision Management Software; Enterprise Workflow Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Customization Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Managed Services; Training And Education Services; Process Optimization Services; Migration Services; Advisory Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Workflow market report include:



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Zoho Corporation Private Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Smartsheet Inc.

monday.com Ltd.

Asana Inc.

Appian Corporation

ClickUp Inc.

Quickbase Inc.

Camunda GmbH

Kissflow Inc.

Bizagi Group Limited

Creatio Ltd.

Agiloft Inc.

ProcessMaker Inc.

Bonitasoft S.A.

TrackVia Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Pipefy Inc.

Nintex Global Ltd. Integrify Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900