MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud delivery, AI talent analytics, automated succession planning and HR integration to cut costs, close leadership gaps and improve retention.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Succession Planning and Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global succession planning and management software market is experiencing strong growth as organizations prioritize leadership continuity, employee retention and strategic workforce planning. The market is projected to increase from $5.45 billion in 2025 to $5.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by greater awareness of leadership gaps, wider adoption of performance management systems and increased organizational focus on retaining high-potential employees. The growing complexity of workforce management and expanding investment in talent assessment initiatives have also encouraged enterprises to implement succession planning software that supports long-term business continuity.

The succession planning and management software market is forecast to reach $8.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2026 and 2030. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled succession planning tools, integration with HR analytics platforms and rising demand for cloud-based deployment. Enterprises are also expanding leadership development programs and strengthening strategic workforce planning to address changing talent requirements.

Key succession planning software market trends include increased use of cloud-based platforms, workforce analytics and advanced reporting tools. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on leadership development, talent assessment and employee evaluation while connecting learning and development programs with succession strategies. These capabilities enable HR teams to identify future leaders, monitor readiness for critical roles and make informed talent decisions.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to remain a major market growth driver. Businesses are investing in cloud technology to improve flexibility, cost efficiency and remote access to workforce information. Cloud-based succession management platforms allow organizations to securely maintain employee records, monitor talent pipelines and update succession plans in real time. These capabilities support faster decision-making, improved collaboration and scalable talent management across geographically distributed teams.

Cloud adoption continues to expand across the enterprise technology landscape. According to Flexera, multi-cloud adoption rose from 87% in the previous year to 89% in 2024. This shift reflects the growing preference for adaptable technology environments and is creating additional opportunities for cloud-based succession planning and talent management solutions.

Product innovation is also shaping competition within the succession planning and management software market. Vendors are introducing automated career succession planning platforms that use employee performance data, predictive analytics and automated reporting to help HR leaders address talent gaps. These technologies can deliver personalized career path recommendations, readiness scores for key positions and integration with existing human resources systems.

In March 2026, Paycom Software Inc. launched its Automated Career Succession platform to help organizations identify and prepare employees for future leadership roles. The platform combines real-time performance information with predictive analytics and reporting capabilities. Its features include personalized career path suggestions and readiness scoring, supporting employee development, retention and proactive workforce planning across industries.

Market consolidation is contributing to the development of more integrated employee engagement and talent management solutions. In February 2025, Quantum Workplace Inc. completed its acquisition of WorkDove Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand Quantum Workplace's presence in performance management and extend integrated engagement and talent management capabilities to a broader customer base. WorkDove specializes in performance, engagement and talent management technology designed to support data-driven workforce decisions.

North America was the largest region in the succession planning and management software market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-based; On-premises

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises; Medium-Sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Employee Performance Management; Talent Management; Workforce Planning; Learning and Development; Analytics And Reporting; Recruitment And Onboarding

5) By End-user Industry: Healthcare; Manufacturing; Financial Services; Information Technology; Retail; Education; Government

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Succession Planning Platforms; Talent Assessment Software; Leadership Development Software; Workforce Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting and Advisory Services; Training and Enablement Services; Support and Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Succession Planning and Management Software market report include:



Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ADP Inc.

Workday Inc.

Ultimate Kronos Group Inc.

Paycom Software Inc.

Cegid Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

BambooHR LLC

Avature Inc.

Phenom People Inc.

PeopleFluent Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Eightfold AI Inc.

Lattice Inc.

ClearCompany Inc.

Gloat Ltd.

CatalystOne Solutions AS

Fuel50 Inc.

TalentGuard Inc.

Cezanne HR Ltd

Empxtrack Inc.

Accendo Inc.

Bullseye Engagement Inc. SuccessionHR Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900