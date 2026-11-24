MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: NVIDIA, Apple, Intel, Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm. Profiles cover embedded MPU competitors, innovations, partnerships, applications and regional presence.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Embedded Microprocessor Unit (MPU) Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded microprocessor unit (MPU) market is experiencing strong growth as demand rises for high-performance, energy-efficient processing across connected devices, industrial systems, robotics and intelligent edge applications. The market is projected to increase from $37.47 billion in 2025 to $41.18 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by growing demand for embedded computing systems, wider adoption of complex embedded applications and an increasing need for enhanced processing capabilities. The use of external memory, peripheral interfaces and programmable control systems has also contributed to the deployment of embedded MPUs across a broad range of commercial and industrial applications.

Looking ahead, the embedded microprocessor unit market is forecast to reach $59.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for higher-performance embedded MPUs, energy-efficient processing and faster data management. Multi-core processing architectures, advanced memory interface support and real-time embedded processing are expected to remain important market trends as systems become increasingly connected and computationally intensive.

The accelerating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a major factor supporting embedded MPU market growth. Demand for automation, real-time connectivity and greater operational efficiency is increasing across homes, industries and service environments. As connected devices handle more sensors, applications and data, embedded microprocessors are becoming essential for secure, low-latency processing at the edge.

According to the European Commission, approximately 40 billion IoT-connected devices were installed worldwide in 2023. That figure is expected to reach 49 billion by 2026, reflecting annual growth of about 7%. This expansion is increasing the need for embedded processing platforms capable of supporting edge intelligence, complex workloads and real-time decision-making without relying entirely on centralized cloud infrastructure.

Product innovation is also shaping the embedded microprocessor unit market. Semiconductor developers are introducing advanced vision AI processors designed to improve real-time computing, artificial intelligence acceleration and power efficiency for robotics, machine vision and industrial automation. These solutions are helping manufacturers create compact intelligent systems that can process visual data and execute control functions directly on the device.

In February 2024, Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the RZ/V2H MPU for next-generation robotics applications requiring vision AI and real-time control. The processor integrates four Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores, two Cortex-R8 real-time processing cores and a Cortex-M33 sub-core, together with the company's DRP-AI3 accelerator. It delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI inference performance and power efficiency of 10 TOPS per watt.

The RZ/V2H uses AI model pruning technology to improve computational efficiency and support fanless system designs. It also includes an OpenCV accelerator for enhanced computer vision performance, making the platform suitable for autonomous robots, smart factories, transportation systems, industrial automation and machine vision. An AI software development kit, pre-trained application libraries and an evaluation board are available to help developers shorten application development and deployment cycles.

Strategic collaboration is further strengthening the embedded MPU ecosystem. In March 2025, Renesas Electronics Corporation partnered with Linaro to improve software and hardware interoperability for IoT and edge computing applications. The collaboration is intended to accelerate the development and deployment of Arm-based embedded microprocessor units through enhanced platform testing, operating system compatibility and developer support for connected embedded devices.

North America was the leading region in the embedded microprocessor unit market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the embedded MPU market assessment include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Integrated Graphics Processing Unit Modules; Discrete Graphics Processing Unit Modules

2) By Deployment: Edge Artificial Intelligence Systems; On-Premise Embedded Systems; Cloud-Connected Embedded Systems

3) By Application: Industrial Automation; Automotive; Healthcare; Consumer Electronics; Aerospace And Defense; Robotics; Other Applications

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; System Integrators

Subsegments:

1) By Integrated Graphics Processing Unit Modules: System-On-Chip Graphics Modules; Application Processor Graphics Modules; Embedded Multimedia Graphics Modules; Industrial Embedded Graphics Modules; Automotive Embedded Graphics Modules

2) By Discrete Graphics Processing Unit Modules: Mobile Graphics Modules; Industrial Graphics Modules; Rugged Graphics Modules; Artificial Intelligence Graphics Modules; High-Performance Graphics Modules

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Advantech Co Ltd

AAEON Technology Inc

Mercury Systems Inc

Eurotech SpA

IEI Integration Corp

SECO SpA

ADLINK Technology Inc

Congatec GmbH

Syslogic GmbH

OnLogic Inc

Diamond Systems Corporation

Neousys Technology Inc

Aetina Corporation

GIGAIPC Co Ltd ZRT Technology Co Ltd

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