Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Food Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food logistics market was valued at US$218.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$253.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Market growth is being supported by the globalization of food supply chains, rising demand for fresh and frozen products, expanding online grocery sales, and continued investment in temperature-controlled transportation and storage.

Food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and logistics providers are under increasing pressure to deliver perishable and non-perishable products safely, efficiently, and on schedule. Advanced cold chain logistics, specialized warehousing, real-time shipment monitoring, and inventory optimization are becoming increasingly important as supply networks extend across regions and international borders.

Key Food Logistics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for fresh produce, dairy products, seafood, meat, frozen foods, ready-to-eat meals, and meal kits is increasing the need for reliable cold chain infrastructure. Refrigerated trucks, vessels, aircraft, warehouses, and distribution centers help maintain required temperature and humidity conditions throughout transportation and storage. These capabilities reduce spoilage risks, support regulatory compliance, and protect product quality from origin to final delivery.

Technology is also reshaping the global food logistics market. GPS tracking, Internet of Things sensors, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and integrated logistics platforms provide greater visibility into shipment location, temperature, humidity, inventory status, and expiration dates. Automated alerts enable logistics teams to respond quickly when conditions move outside acceptable thresholds, reducing the likelihood of contamination, product loss, and delivery disruption.

Blockchain and other traceability technologies are supporting greater food supply chain transparency. Improved tracking can help companies verify product origin and handling, strengthen recall management, and respond to consumer and regulatory expectations for accurate sourcing information. At the same time, data-driven inventory planning enables retailers and suppliers to align stock levels with demand, improve product rotation, and reduce avoidable food waste.

Sustainability remains another important market priority. Food logistics providers are optimizing transportation routes, adopting lower-emission vehicles, improving refrigeration efficiency, and evaluating environmentally responsible packaging materials. These measures can reduce energy consumption, transportation emissions, operating costs, and the overall environmental impact of food distribution.

The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer food delivery is creating additional demand for flexible last-mile logistics. Providers must manage smaller and more frequent orders while maintaining speed, freshness, safety, and temperature control. Continued growth in online grocery shopping is expected to encourage further investment in urban fulfillment facilities, refrigerated delivery systems, route optimization, and real-time order visibility.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the food logistics market by service type, transport mode, application, end use, and geography. Service categories include transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and packaging. Transport modes include road, rail, air, and sea, while applications cover cold chain logistics, dry logistics, refrigerated logistics, and transportation logistics. End-use markets include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, retail, and other industries.



Transportation services: The segment is projected to reach US$102 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Warehousing services: The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. food logistics market was valued at US$64.3 billion in 2025. China: The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2% and reach US$45.4 billion by 2032.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. The European analysis includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe. The report also examines market developments across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It assesses major market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions, segment performance, regional opportunities, and developments likely to influence the future of food transportation, cold storage, inventory management, and last-mile delivery.



Comprehensive analysis of the global food logistics market and major geographic regions

Forecasts by service type, transport mode, application, and end-use sector

Assessment of cold chain logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, sustainability, and supply chain technology

Competitive intelligence covering leading market participants

Actionable insights designed to support strategic planning and revenue opportunity assessment Complimentary report updates for one year

Featured Food Logistics Companies

Companies covered in the report include Alliance Shippers Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics, CT Logistics, DB Schenker, DFDS Group, H&M Bay, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Pacific Logistics Group, and Ryder System, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify where the food logistics market is moving, which forces are influencing that direction, and which developments are most relevant to business strategy. The report also provides company-level intelligence and examines market share where it is analytically meaningful. Because competitive structures vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the characteristics and dynamics of each major market.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global food logistics market evolve through 2032?

Which drivers and restraints will have the greatest impact on growth?

Which service, transport, application, and end-use segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive food logistics landscape?



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