MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Texas Instruments. Profiles their fixed-point DSP offerings, innovations, partnerships and market activity.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fixed point digital signal processor market is experiencing strong growth as demand rises for real-time signal processing, energy-efficient embedded systems and intelligent industrial applications. The market is projected to increase from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expanding use of embedded processing systems, increased adoption of digital signal processors in audio applications and greater demand for power-efficient processors. The continued deployment of motor control systems across industrial, automotive and consumer applications has also contributed to the market's expansion.

Looking ahead, the fixed point digital signal processor market is forecast to reach $3.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. Key growth drivers during the forecast period include rising demand for edge-based signal processing, greater integration of digital signal processing capabilities into embedded devices and increased adoption of affordable real-time processing solutions. The deployment of intelligent industrial control systems and demand for high-efficiency embedded processors are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Prominent fixed point digital signal processor market trends include the adoption of low-power architectures, growing demand for high-performance real-time processing and deeper integration of DSP cores into system-on-chip designs. Manufacturers are also developing application-specific DSP solutions and compact, cost-efficient modules that address the processing requirements of connected devices, industrial equipment, automotive systems and edge computing platforms.

The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things is a major factor driving market growth. Advances in wireless communication technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6, are enabling high-speed, low-latency connectivity for large-scale networks of smart devices across consumer and industrial environments. As IoT adoption increases, fixed point digital signal processors are becoming increasingly important for real-time data processing, signal conversion and efficient device operation.

According to Ericsson, global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and are projected to rise to 43 billion by 2030. This substantial increase in connected devices is expected to strengthen demand for processors that can deliver reliable performance while maintaining low power consumption and competitive costs.

Innovation remains a central strategy in the fixed point digital signal processor market. Companies are introducing advanced DSP architectures designed to improve processing speed, reduce energy consumption and support demanding embedded applications. In October 2023, Cadence Design Systems launched four digital signal processors based on its Tensilica Xtensa LX8 processor platform: the Tensilica HiFi 1s DSP, HiFi 5s DSP, Vision 110 DSP and Vision 130 DSP.

These processors support applications spanning audio, voice, imaging, radar, lidar and embedded edge computing. They also provide increased flexibility for evolving neural network workloads and diverse sensor inputs, enabling system-on-chip developers to build scalable embedded systems for next-generation products.

Strategic partnerships are further accelerating technological development. In June 2024, Dream Chip Technologies partnered with Cadence Design Systems to demonstrate an automotive system-on-chip featuring Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP intellectual property. The collaboration is focused on advancing energy-efficient automotive advanced driver-assistance systems by combining high-performance DSP capabilities with sophisticated verification and implementation technologies. Such initiatives highlight the growing role of fixed point digital signal processing in automotive safety, sensor analysis and intelligent mobility applications.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the fixed point digital signal processor market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the fixed point digital signal processor market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Standalone Fixed Point Digital Signal Processors; Embedded Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Cores; Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Integrated Circuits; Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Modules; System On Chip With Integrated Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor

2) By Architecture: Programmable Logic Devices; Application Specific Integrated Circuits; Field Programmable Gate Arrays; Microcontrollers

3) By Deployment: Standalone Processors; Integrated Processors

4) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Value Added Resellers; Online Sales

5) By End Use: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Healthcare; Industrial Automation; Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Fixed Point Digital Signal Processors: High Performance Processors; Low Power Processors; General Purpose Processors; Application Specific Processors

2) By Embedded Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Cores: Soft Cores; Hard Cores; Configurable Cores; Licensed Intellectual Property Cores

3) By Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Integrated Circuits: Application Specific Integrated Circuits; Mixed Signal Integrated Circuits; Multi Core Integrated Circuits; Low Power Integrated Circuits

4) By Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor Modules: Plug And Play Modules; Evaluation Modules; Development Modules; Application Modules

5) By System On Chip With Integrated Fixed Point Digital Signal Processor: Automotive System On Chip; Consumer Electronics System On Chip; Industrial System On Chip; Telecommunications System On Chip

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

MediaTek Inc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

QuickLogic Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

STMicroelectronics NV

Analog Devices Inc

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

CEVA Inc

Ambiq Micro Inc

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Gowin Semiconductor Corporation Andes Technology Corporation

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