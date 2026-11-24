MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning for its sixth season comes Hark! a podcast from America Media about the stories behind our favorite Christmas carols. Hark! is the brainchild of award-winning podcast producer and host Maggi Van Dorn and has quickly risen to the top of the charts every year, breaking the top 10 in Apple Podcasts Music Commentary.

Each episode of Hark! unwraps the history of a popular carol and its music composition that tickles our ears year after year. This season, Hark! returns with four all new episodes!

Hark! is a podcast that embodies the Advent spirit of anticipation, mystery, and hope. And in that spirit, the podcast never reveals its caroling set list in advance.

Hark! will launch its sixth season on November 29. A new episode will drop weekly on Sundays throughout Advent until December 20. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, americamagazine.org and other podcast platforms. For media and interview inquiries, contact Lisa Manico at ....

When the holidays are over, be sure to check out America Media's other podcasts, including“The Spiritual Life with Fr. James Martin, S.J.,” which focuses on how people experience God in their prayer and their daily lives;“Inside the Vatican” highlighting the week's top Vatican news stories; and“Jesuitical,” a weekly podcast for young adult Catholics navigating faith and culture. All available on your favorite podcast app.

ABOUT AMERICA MEDIA

America Media, a Jesuit ministry, is the leading provider of editorial content for curious Catholics seeking to deepen their understanding of both the church and the world. We lead the conversation about faith and culture by producing thoughtful, trusted and accessible content across multiple platforms. Our contributors are the principal figures in the American Catholic Church today; the decision-makers and opinion leaders who drive the ecclesial and civic debate about religion, society, politics and the arts. Our flagship magazine, America, has been published continuously since 1909, making it one of the oldest periodicals in the United States today.

Contact

Lisa Manico

VP, Sales & Marketing

Email: ...