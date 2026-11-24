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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hybrid Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-Central Processing Unit (CPU) Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid graphics processing unit (GPU)-central processing unit (CPU) market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations seek greater computing performance, energy efficiency and workload optimization. The market is projected to increase from $13.19 billion in 2025 to $16.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%.

Historic growth in the hybrid GPU-CPU market has been supported by increasing adoption of integrated graphics processors, expanding use of parallel processing workloads and rising demand for responsive, energy-efficient computing systems. Businesses and technology providers are increasingly adopting hybrid processor architectures to balance CPU-based sequential processing with GPU-accelerated parallel computing, particularly for artificial intelligence, analytics and high-performance computing applications.

The market is forecast to reach $38.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advanced heterogeneous computing, unified memory architectures, optimized processor resource allocation and high-performance edge computing. Continued investment in scalable hybrid processor architectures will also support adoption across data centers, enterprise systems, AI infrastructure and personal computing devices.

Key hybrid GPU-CPU market trends include tighter integration of CPU and GPU processing resources, increasing use of chiplet-based processor designs and rising demand for unified memory. Energy-efficient hybrid computing solutions are also gaining importance as data-intensive workloads create pressure to improve performance while controlling power consumption and operating costs.

The rapid expansion of data centers is a major factor supporting market growth. Cloud computing adoption, AI workloads, big data analytics, enterprise applications and digital transformation initiatives are increasing demand for scalable computing infrastructure. Hybrid GPU-CPU solutions help data center operators improve AI training, inference, high-performance computing and analytics by distributing workloads across complementary processing resources.

According to the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the United States had approximately 5,000 data centers as of September 2024, while demand for data center capacity is expected to rise by about 9% annually through 2030. This sustained expansion is creating significant opportunities for hybrid computing platforms capable of delivering greater performance, scalability and energy efficiency.

Innovation in hybrid AI supercomputing platforms is further reshaping the competitive landscape. In January 2026, NVIDIA launched the NVIDIA Rubin platform, which combines the NVIDIA Vera CPU, NVIDIA Rubin GPU, NVLink 6 Switch, ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, BlueField-4 DPU and Spectrum-6 Ethernet Switch. NVIDIA stated that the platform can reduce AI inference token costs by up to ten times and train mixture-of-experts models using four times fewer GPUs than its Blackwell platform. The system is designed to support agentic AI, advanced reasoning and hyperscale AI workloads through enhanced interconnect, networking, confidential computing and transformer engine technologies.

Strategic collaboration is also accelerating the development of next-generation hybrid GPU-CPU solutions. In September 2025, NVIDIA partnered with Intel to develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products. The collaboration brings together NVIDIA's AI computing capabilities and Intel's processor and platform technologies, with the goal of improving system performance, efficiency and AI adoption across data centers and PCs.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the hybrid GPU-CPU market in 2025 and is expected to record rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The regional scope of the market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the hybrid graphics processing unit-central processing unit market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Homogeneous Architecture; Heterogeneous Architecture; Coprocessor Architecture

2) By Processor Type: Central Processing Unit Centric Hybrid Systems; Graphics Processing Unit Centric Hybrid Systems; Accelerated Processing Units; Artificial Intelligence Optimized Hybrid Processors

3) By Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud Based; Edge Based

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics; High Performance Computing; Automotive; Other Applications

5) By End User: Data Centers And Cloud Service Providers; Automotive; Healthcare; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Homogeneous Architecture: Shared Memory Architecture; Unified Processing Architecture; Integrated Multi Core Architecture; Symmetric Computing Architecture; Parallel Processing Architecture; Scalable Computing Architecture

2) By Heterogeneous Architecture: Integrated Graphics Processing Unit Central Processing Unit Architecture; Discrete Graphics Processing Unit Central Processing Unit Architecture; Chiplet Based Architecture; Hybrid Memory Architecture; Unified Memory Architecture

3) By Coprocessor Architecture: Graphics Processing Unit Accelerator; Artificial Intelligence Accelerator; High Performance Computing Coprocessor; Data Analytics Coprocessor; Scientific Computing Coprocessor; Machine Learning Coprocessor

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Arm Holdings plc

Socionext Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Imagination Technologies Group Limited

EdgeCortix Inc.

SiPearl SAS

Hailo Technologies Ltd.

NeuReality Ltd.

Kalray S.A. Moore Threads Intelligent Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

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