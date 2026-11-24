

Believes Shareholders Should Vote the BLUE Universal Proxy Card in Favor of Brancous's Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Inform Court Proceedings Over Contested Nominations

Questions Management's Claims of“Positive Momentum,” the Independence of the New Board, and Financial Arrangements with Braemar's Public Supporters

Points to $63.5 Million in Outstanding Preferred Redemption Requests as Further Evidence of the Need for a Credible Exit Strategy Believes Company Payments to Blackwells and Al Shams Are Akin to Greenmail and Helped Entrench the Board at Shareholders' Expense

Acton, ONTARIO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brancous LP1 (“Brancous”), a shareholder of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) (“Braemar” or the“Company”), today called on shareholders to vote the BLUE universal proxy card in favor of its five director nominees in support of an independent review of strategic direction, including an orderly liquidation of the Company's remaining hotels or a competitive sale of Braemar in its entirety.

Brancous believes the December 21, 2026, annual meeting represents an opportunity for shareholders to express whether they want Braemar to continue operating as a small, highly leveraged, publicly traded hotel REIT or pursue an orderly process to realize the value of its remaining assets.

Shareholders Should Have the Right to Decide - Not the Outgoing Board

Braemar has rejected Brancous' highly qualified director nominations, and Brancous has challenged that rejection in court. Brancous fully expects the court to rule in its favor and permit votes in favor of its director nominees at the 2026 annual meeting to be counted.

Brancous asks shareholders to vote the BLUE universal proxy card in support of its five nominees.

“Shareholders should decide the future of Braemar, not a Board that selected its own replacements,” said Alejandro Malbran, Managing Partner of Brancous LP1.“We have assembled an experienced team with a clear objective: sell the assets, maximize the proceeds and return the remaining value to shareholders. We want shareholders to make their voices heard at this meeting.”

What Momentum? Nearly Ten Years of Shareholder Losses

Braemar's management has recently celebrated what it calls“positive momentum.” Brancous questions that characterization. Since Richard Stockton became CEO in November 2016, the Company's common share price has declined approximately 90%, excluding dividends. During that period, Braemar has disposed of substantial hotel assets and paid hundreds of millions of dollars to external manager Ashford Inc. (“Ashford”). The Company is now materially smaller, with a concentrated portfolio, substantial debt and preferred equity obligations. Yet Stockton remains CEO and a director, responsible for the Company's operating strategy and proposed future. Why should shareholders accept another long-term operating plan under the same leadership after almost a decade of such poor results?

Even Preferred Shareholders Are Seeking the Exit

Braemar reported approximately $63.5 million of unfulfilled Series E and Series M preferred redemption requests as of September 30, 2026, representing approximately 2.54 million shares-more than one-fifth of issued Series E and M preferred shares, including shares subject to outstanding redemption requests. The scale of those investor-initiated requests raises an important question about investor appetite for continued exposure to Braemar, and as an implicit rejection of Braemar's long-term operating strategy. Shouldn't common shareholders also be able to reject Braemar's failed strategy by opposing the outgoing Board's hand-picked successors?

The Company's financial projections contemplate approximately $570 million of gross debt and $407 million of preferred equity against projected 2027 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”) of $85 million to $90 million. That represents approximately 6.3–6.7 times gross debt to projected EBITDAre, or approximately 10.9–11.5 times when preferred equity is included.

The Company has yet to demonstrate how Braemar's remaining portfolio can generate attractive returns for common shareholders while meeting redemption obligations, funding capital expenditures, reducing leverage and supporting the expense of remaining publicly traded.

New Board, Same Story: Lacks Independence from CEO Stockton and Former Chair Bennett?

Braemar has appointed seven new directors selected through a process supervised by the outgoing Board, while retaining Stockton, who presided over 10 years of value destruction as the Company's CEO.

Although the Company says it has made formal independence determinations, Brancous questions whether shareholders have sufficient information to assess all relevant personal and professional connections between Braemar's director nominees and both Stockton and Monty Bennett, Ashford's founder and Braemar's former chairman.

For example, three of the eight Company nominees-Stockton, Haggerty and Kevin Luebbers-hold degrees from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, as does Bennett, according to the Company's proxy statements.

Three of Braemar's eight company nominees-Haggerty, Daniel Hirsch and Kevin Luebbers-previously served together on Broadmark Realty Capital's Board when it approved the merger with Ready Capital, whose shares subsequently suffered substantial losses.

Furthermore, none of Braemar's seven newly appointed directors reported beneficial ownership of Braemar common shares in the Company's November 20 definitive proxy, compared to the fact that three out of Brancous' five nominees already beneficially own Braemar common stock.

Brancous questions whether the outgoing Board's hand-picked successors are the right group to oversee the sale of the Company's remaining assets and maximize distributions to shareholders.

Greenmail Making a Comeback? Public Support from Blackwells and Al Shams Comes with Lucrative Financial Arrangements

Shareholders Blackwells Capital and Al Shams Investments Limited have recently been prominent supporters of Braemar's current direction since striking lucrative agreements with the Company:



Blackwells entered into a 2024 cooperation agreement involving withdrawal of its proxy contest, voting and standstill commitments, delivery of proxies collected in its prior campaign and related company-financed share purchases.

Blackwells subsequently entered into a separate consulting agreement, effective July 2026, providing $100,000 per month, up to $1 million, primarily for public-relations strategy and shareholder-perspective advice. Al Shams, on October 6, 2026, entered into a $40 million settlement agreement with Braemar, consisting of $25 million in settlement consideration and $15 million in expense reimbursement. The agreement required Al Shams to withdraw its competing director nominations and accept voting and standstill commitments, with installment payments conditioned on continued compliance with those obligations.

Brancous believes these payments are akin to greenmail furthering entrench the Board at shareholder expense. These publicly-disclosed agreements provide essential context for shareholders assessing those parties' subsequent endorsements of the Company. Both Blackwells and Al Shams are providing a paid-endorsement, not a representation of ALL shareholders.

Why Keep Braemar Public?

Hotel REITs routinely trade at discounts to estimated net asset value. An analysis of 11 listed hotel REITs as of February 2026 indicated an average discount of approximately 28%.

Brancous believes Braemar's concentrated hotel portfolio, leverage, historical shareholder losses, capital expenditure requirements and governance history raise further questions about its ability to close any discount to underlying asset value.

The Company's remaining portfolio also differs significantly from the resort-oriented investment exposure shareholders originally purchased. In May 2024, Braemar classified 10 of its 16 hotels (63%) as resort properties, which generated approximately 74% of the Company's hotel EBITDA. Today, only three of its seven remaining hotels (43%) are resorts, two of which are located in the Caribbean. Braemar has sold many of the distinctive U.S. resort properties that historically generated a disproportionate share of its earnings, leaving shareholders with a substantially different portfolio, greater exposure to competitive urban hotel markets, and no clearly demonstrated strategy to replace the earnings potential of the assets sold.

Brancous believes there is no compelling financial case for maintaining Braemar indefinitely as a small standalone public company without demonstrating that this strategy will deliver greater value than selling its assets.

Brancous Has Assembled a Team Specifically Qualified to Liquidate or Sell Braemar

Brancous is not seeking to manage another public hotel REIT indefinitely. It has assembled five nominees with complementary experience in hospitality asset transactions, corporate sales, private equity, finance and shareholder representation.

Oliver Corlette - Hospitality Development and Asset Monetization

Founder and Managing Partner of Black Mountain Partners, with experience acquiring, developing, financing and selling luxury hospitality assets, including his work on Porto Montenegro. He brings direct experience evaluating hotel and resort assets, working with potential purchasers and overseeing complex hospitality transactions.

Ronald Davies - Corporate Transactions and Risk Oversight

An experienced chief executive with a background in corporate transactions, public-company governance, risk management and REIT-related investment experience. He brings experience overseeing businesses, financial obligations and significant strategic transactions.

Andrew Fleiss - Private Equity and Capital Structures

An investment professional with more than 25 years of experience in private equity, capital allocation, acquisitions, corporate governance and financial oversight. His experience is directly relevant to evaluating offers, managing financing obligations and assessing whether individual hotel sales or a whole-company transaction offer superior value.

Michael Litwin - Financial Reporting and Controls

An experienced finance executive with senior accounting and financial-reporting experience, including in the hospitality industry. He brings expertise relevant to assessing asset-sale proceeds, debt obligations, transaction accounting, financial controls and the amounts ultimately available for shareholder distributions.

Alejandro Malbran - Activist Investing and Shareholder Representation

Managing Partner of Brancous LP1, with extensive experience in investment management, special situations, shareholder activism and capital allocation. Brancous and certain nominees have personally invested in Braemar common shares and have direct economic exposure to the outcome.

“We have brought together individuals who know how to evaluate assets, negotiate transactions, oversee the finances and return capital,” said Malbran.“Our objective is not to preserve the corporate structure or management positions. It is to maximize what shareholders receive from the sale of Braemar's remaining assets.”

A Clear Plan for the Remaining Assets

If elected, the Brancous nominees would seek to undertake an independent strategic review centered on an orderly liquidation or sale, consistent with their fiduciary duties and required stockholder approvals.

The proposed priorities are to:



Obtain independent valuations and competitive bids for the remaining hotels and the Company as a whole;

Determine the most value-efficient process for property sales, debt repayment and preferred equity obligations;

Reduce unnecessary corporate expenses and avoid transactions that unnecessarily dilute common shareholders;

Review historical related-party arrangements and identify potential recoveries where appropriate; and Return net proceeds to shareholders as efficiently as legally and financially practicable.

Brancous believes this strategy offers shareholders a defined path toward realizing value, rather than relying on continued public-market recognition of estimated NAV.

Vote BLUE - Shareholders Deserve a Board Prepared to Realize Value

Braemar's annual meeting is scheduled for December 21, 2026.

Brancous urges shareholders to support the election of:

Oliver Corlette, Ronald Davies, Andrew Fleiss, Michael Litwin and Alejandro Malbran.

Shareholders may vote using the BLUE universal proxy card. Those who wish to oppose the Company nominees without supporting Brancous may express that opposition through the applicable voting instructions.

Brancous will seek a judicial determination of the validity of its nominations following the election and will continue to advocate for shareholders' right to choose an alternative Board.

For proxy voting assistance, contact InvestorCom LLC:







About Brancous

Brancous LP1 is an activist investment partnership focused on special situations, undervalued asset-heavy businesses, governance reform and strategic asset monetization.

Important Information: Brancous, LP1, Brancous Investments Corporation, Alejandro Malbran, Oliver Corlette, Ronald Davies, Andrew Fleiss and Michael Litwin (the“Participants”) have filed a definitive proxy statement and accompanying BLUE universal proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to solicit proxies for the election of Brancous's nominees at Braemar's 2026 annual meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and other proxy materials because they contain important information, including information about the Participants and their interests. They are available at no charge at and at Braemar has stated that it considers Brancous's nominations invalid and that, unless a court orders otherwise, it will disregard proxies given on the BLUE card; Brancous disputes that position. As described in the proxy statement, Brancous made two non-binding proposals in late 2025 to acquire the Company, which the Board did not accept and which Brancous has withdrawn. Any sale or liquidation would be subject to applicable fiduciary duties, any required stockholder approval, market conditions, obligations to creditors and preferred shareholders, and transaction costs. No distribution is guaranteed.

Press Inquiries

Alejandro Malbran

amalbran [at] brancous.com

