MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company has remitted the required dividend funds to the designated paying agent account; August 17, 2026 record date remains unchanged

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the“Company”), a global provider of touch display solutions, today provided a further update regarding the distribution of its previously announced special cash dividend.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of approximately US$0.04 per share. August 17, 2026 remains the record date for the dividend.

The Company has now remitted the funds required for the DTC / street-name portion of the special cash dividend to the designated dividend funding account maintained by the Company's paying agent.

The Company has confirmed December 4, 2026 as the payment date for the special cash dividend. The Company is also coordinating with its paying agent, DTC and other relevant service providers to complete the distribution.

Separately, payments to shareholders whose shares are directly registered on the transfer agent's shareholder records began in late October 2026 and have continued as the applicable payment-processing procedures are completed.

“We are pleased to have completed the necessary funding steps for the dividend distribution and to confirm the December 4 payment date,” said Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc.“We appreciate the patience of our shareholders as we complete the remaining operational steps.”

No action is currently required by eligible shareholders unless they are contacted by their broker, custodian, transfer agent, paying agent or other intermediary for customary administrative information.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications.

Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is continuing to expand its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to further explore robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the processing and completion of the special cash dividend distribution. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including coordination with DTC, administrative processing, shareholder-record verification, coordination with intermediaries and payment service providers, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results and timing may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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