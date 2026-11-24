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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microprocessor Chip Manufacturing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microprocessor chip manufacturing market is experiencing rapid growth as demand rises across consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, edge computing and high-performance computing applications. The market is projected to increase from $129 billion in 2025 to $142.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing demand for computing devices, expanding consumer electronics production and rising semiconductor manufacturing capacity. The growing need for high-performance processors, combined with the adoption of advanced semiconductor fabrication technologies, has also strengthened the microprocessor chip manufacturing industry.

The market is forecast to reach $210.23 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for AI-enabled processors, wider adoption of edge computing devices and increased investment in semiconductor production. Energy-efficient microprocessors and advanced computing infrastructure will remain important areas of development as manufacturers respond to evolving performance, connectivity and power-consumption requirements.

Key microprocessor manufacturing trends include the use of advanced fabrication processes, smaller process nodes and energy-efficient processor architectures. Investment in advanced semiconductor packaging is also increasing as chipmakers seek to improve processing performance, thermal efficiency and product reliability. These developments are expected to support higher levels of integration across data centers, industrial systems, connected devices and other computing environments.

Rising consumer electronics demand is a major contributor to microprocessor chip market growth. Higher disposable incomes are enabling consumers to purchase more advanced smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart televisions, gaming systems, wearable technology and connected home products. As production volumes increase, manufacturers require more microprocessors to support enhanced processing power, wireless connectivity and device functionality.

Industry data highlights this upward trend. In May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported that consumer electronic equipment sales increased to $1.10 billion in 2023, compared with $995 million in 2022. Continued demand for premium and connected electronic products is expected to generate further opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers and supply-chain partners.

Product innovation is another important focus for the microprocessor chip manufacturing market. In September 2025, ISRO Semiconductor Laboratory launched Vikram, India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor. Developed for extreme space-grade conditions, including rocket launches and satellite missions, the processor has been qualified for critical aerospace applications. It is also intended for defense systems, electronics and infrastructure projects that require reliable computing performance for mission-critical operations.

The launch represents an important step in the expansion of India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem. It also reflects a broader industry emphasis on technological self-reliance, resilient semiconductor supply chains and locally developed processors for strategic and commercial applications.

Strategic partnerships are supporting greater efficiency and sustainability in semiconductor manufacturing. In December 2023, Siemens AG partnered with Intel Corporation to advance semiconductor production through digitalization, factory automation and improved energy management. The collaboration is focused on optimizing manufacturing efficiency, strengthening cybersecurity and reducing carbon emissions across the semiconductor value chain.

The partnership also incorporates digital twins and Internet of Things-enabled technologies to support more resilient production operations. Such collaborations are becoming increasingly important as semiconductor manufacturers work to increase capacity while addressing energy use, operational complexity and environmental performance.

Asia-Pacific dominated the microprocessor chip manufacturing market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Architecture: Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Unit (MPU); x64; x86; Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS)

2) By Bit Size: 8-Bit Microprocessors; 16-Bit Microprocessors; 32-Bit Microprocessors; 64-Bit Microprocessors

3) By Process Node: Above 28 Nanometer (nm); 28 Nanometer (nm); 14 Nanometer (nm); 7 Nanometer (nm); 5 Nanometer (nm) And Below

4) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Automotive; Aerospace And Defense; Retail And Smart Devices

Subsegments:

1) By Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Unit (MPU): Cortex-M Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Units (MPUs); Cortex-A Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Units (MPUs); Cortex-R Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Units (MPUs); Multi-Core Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) Microprocessor Units (MPUs)

2) By x64: Desktop x64 Microprocessors; Server x64 Microprocessors; Embedded x64 Microprocessors; Workstation x64 Microprocessors

3) By x86: Desktop x86 Microprocessors; Embedded x86 Microprocessors; Industrial x86 Microprocessors; Low Power x86 Microprocessors

4) By Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS): Embedded Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS) Processors; Multi-Core Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS) Processors; Low Power Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS) Processors; High Performance Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipeline Stages (MIPS) Processors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Apple Inc.

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Arm Holdings plc

Marvell Technology Inc.

United Microelectronics Corporation

GlobalFoundries Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated Silicon Laboratories Inc.

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