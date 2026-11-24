MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with subscription or pay-per-use cloud NPUs that avoid hardware capex, scale AI inference, and reduce energy and operating costs.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neural Processor Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neural processor market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and AI-enabled devices. The market grew from $8.21 billion in 2025 to $10.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for AI-capable smartphones, expanding computer vision applications, higher machine learning workloads and continued investment in data center infrastructure.

The neural processor market is projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by increasing demand for real-time AI inference, wider adoption of edge computing, deployment of autonomous vehicles and the need for energy-efficient AI processing. Expanding generative AI workloads are also creating demand for specialized processors capable of delivering high performance while controlling power consumption and infrastructure costs.

Key neural processor market trends include the growing use of edge AI processing, advances in low-power neural processing technology and the integration of AI processors into smartphones and other connected devices. Semiconductor developers are also investing in specialized AI processing architectures designed to accelerate inference across automotive, industrial, enterprise and consumer applications. These developments are expected to improve processing speed, energy efficiency and real-time decision-making.

Rising enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence remains a major market growth driver. Organizations are increasingly implementing intelligent automation to streamline operations, improve productivity, reduce costs and strengthen data-driven decision-making. This shift is increasing demand for neural processing units and other specialized AI processors that can efficiently manage complex workloads across cloud, edge and on-device environments.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, AI adoption reached 9% among services-sector firms and 5% among manufacturing-sector firms in 2023, while overall adoption increased to 22% in 2024. The continued expansion of AI across industries is creating opportunities for neural processor suppliers to address growing requirements for faster inference, scalable computing and lower-power processing.

Innovation in cloud-based neural processing is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Companies are developing subscription and usage-based delivery models that give enterprises access to neural processing capacity without requiring substantial investment in dedicated infrastructure. These services can improve scalability, support secure AI inference and reduce the energy and operating costs associated with conventional GPU-based deployments.

In July 2026, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. launched Neural Processing Unit as a Service on the Samsung Cloud Platform, powered by FuriosaAI's second-generation RNGD neural processing unit. The service enables enterprises to lease NPU computing resources through a subscription model, with flexible configurations ranging from one to eight chips. It combines high-performance storage, high-speed networking and sovereign cloud infrastructure to support secure AI inference workloads. The launch reflects the neural processor industry's broader shift toward accessible, energy-efficient cloud AI infrastructure.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening edge AI capabilities. In October 2025, NXP Semiconductors N.V. acquired Kinara Inc. for $307 million. The transaction expanded NXP's edge AI portfolio by incorporating Kinara's programmable, high-performance and energy-efficient discrete neural processing units and AI software. The acquisition is expected to support the development of AI-enabled automotive and industrial solutions while reinforcing NXP's processing, connectivity and security platform.

North America was the dominant region in the neural processor market in 2025, supported by advanced AI infrastructure, strong semiconductor investment and broad adoption of AI-enabled technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Processor Type: Neural Processing Unit; Tensor Processing Unit; Vision Processing Unit; Artificial Intelligence Accelerator; Neuromorphic Processor; Other Processor Types

2) By Operation: Training; Inference

3) By Application: Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning; Deep Learning; Computer Vision; Natural Language Processing

4) By End Use: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Healthcare; Industrial; Data Centers; Defense And Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Neural Processing Unit: Edge Neural Processing Units; Embedded Neural Processing Units; Mobile Neural Processing Units; Data Center Neural Processing Units; Automotive Neural Processing Units

2) By Tensor Processing Unit: Cloud Tensor Processing Units; Edge Tensor Processing Units; Training Tensor Processing Units; Inference Tensor Processing Units; Embedded Tensor Processing Units

3) By Vision Processing Unit: Embedded Vision Processing Units; Edge Vision Processing Units; Low Power Vision Processing Units; Computer Vision Processing Units; Industrial Vision Processing Units

4) By Artificial Intelligence Accelerator: Inference Accelerators; Training Accelerators; Edge Artificial Intelligence Accelerators; Data Center Artificial Intelligence Accelerators; Embedded Artificial Intelligence Accelerators

5) By Neuromorphic Processor: Spiking Neural Network Processors; Event Driven Neuromorphic Processors; Low Power Neuromorphic Processors; Edge Neuromorphic Processors; Research Grade Neuromorphic Processors

6) By Other Processor Types: Digital Signal Processors; Field Programmable Gate Array Accelerators; Application Specific Integrated Circuit Accelerators; Graphics Processing Unit Accelerators; Hybrid Artificial Intelligence Processors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



NVIDIA Corporation

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Tesla Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Arm Holdings plc

Marvell Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Groq Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Ambarella Inc.

Himax Technologies Inc.

SiFive Inc.

CEVA Inc. BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

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