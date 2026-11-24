MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposed majority stakes in three licensed gaming operators with more than 350 retail outlets and an established online business. Current owners to keep minority holdings and stay on as partners

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN)

The letters of intent are not binding, except for provisions such as exclusivity and confidentiality. They give Meridian Holdings exclusivity while the parties complete due diligence, negotiate definitive terms and prepare definitive agreements. The proposed combined cash price for the three stakes is less than 5% of the Company's total assets at September 30, 2026, before any closing adjustments. The Company expects to fund the proposed acquisitions from cash on hand. Each acquisition remains subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, signed definitive agreements and agreed upon conditions to closing, and they may not close on a timely basis, or at all.

The proposed acquisitions are part of Meridianbet's strategy to expand through established, locally licensed operators and experienced local partners. According to Online Gaming 2024-2025: Africa, a report published by Gaming Compliance International in July 2026, online sports betting and casino in Central Africa generated an estimated $1.1 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2025. Unregulated operators accounted for 78% of that total, compared with 77% across Africa. The report covers online gambling only and excludes retail betting.

The two largest operators have each been in business for at least ten years and offer both retail and online gaming services. Meridianbet already operates in nine African countries, through its own operations and as a technology supplier, including the three where these operators are based. If completed, the acquisitions would make the three operators majority-owned subsidiaries of Meridian Holdings.

“Meridianbet has operated in Africa for more than 15 years, and it is the region where we believe there is the significant room to grow,” said Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Holdings.“We know these operators well, because they already run on our technology. We believe they are well-run businesses, and expect their owners to stay on as our partners.”

“These are being structured as disciplined transactions, and the operators already have their own outlets and customers. If the acquisitions are completed, we expect that they would add to our revenue from closing,” said William Scott, President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Chairman of Meridian Holdings.“Keeping the current owners as minority partners keeps our incentives aligned. We remain focused on cash generation and a strong balance sheet.”

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding the proposed acquisitions, the scope and outcome of due diligence and negotiations, the Company's ability to negotiate, execute and consummate definitive agreements, the anticipated terms, structure, funding and timing of the proposed acquisitions, the receipt and timing of required regulatory approvals and license confirmations, the market position and growth prospects of the operators and their markets, the operators' expected financial performance and revenue contribution to Meridianbet (the“Company”), and the Company's plans to integrate the operators and realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisitions.

The letters of intent are nonbinding except for the provisions expressly identified as binding, including applicable exclusivity and confidentiality provisions. The parties may discontinue negotiations subject to those provisions. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements, that the terms of any definitive agreement will reflect those contemplated by the applicable letter of intent, or that any proposed acquisition will close on the anticipated timetable or at all. Each proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, license confirmations and third-party consents.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of factors including adverse due diligence findings, changes in transaction terms, the availability and cost of financing, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals or consents, conditions imposed by regulators, the ability of the operators to retain, renew or transfer necessary licenses, changes in laws or enforcement practices, political and economic conditions, exchange rate fluctuations in the relevant markets, and changes in competition, customer demand or market growth. If any acquisition closes, the Company may face difficulties retaining key personnel or commercial relationships, integrating operations, systems and controls, or achieving anticipated revenue contributions or other benefits. Integration costs, unanticipated liabilities and other expenses may reduce the benefits of any completed acquisition.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of its date and reflect management's expectations and assumptions based on information then available. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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