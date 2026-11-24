Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Battlefield Management and Decision Support Systems Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled battlefield management and decision support systems market is experiencing significant expansion as defense organizations accelerate the digitization of military operations. The market grew from $7.21 billion in 2025 to $8.68 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. Historical growth has been supported by escalating geopolitical tensions, expanding military communication networks, greater use of surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, and the adoption of automated command-and-control systems.

The AI-enabled battlefield management and decision support systems market is projected to reach $17.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advances in AI-powered autonomous warfare systems, increased deployment of multi-domain battlefield integration platforms, and rising demand for predictive mission planning and decision intelligence. The growing role of edge computing in military operations and continued investment in real-time defense analytics will also support market development.

Key AI-enabled battlefield management market trends include the adoption of intelligent situational awareness systems, real-time multi-source data fusion platforms, predictive threat detection models, and autonomous mission planning tools. Defense agencies are increasingly seeking technologies capable of processing large volumes of operational data close to the point of action. These systems can improve response times, strengthen coordination across military domains, and provide commanders with timely intelligence in rapidly evolving operational environments.

Increasing cyber threats are a major factor supporting market growth. Greater digital dependency across military and government infrastructure has expanded the potential attack surface available to adversaries, creating stronger demand for advanced detection, analysis, and response capabilities. AI-enabled battlefield management and decision support systems integrate real-time analytics with rapid threat identification, helping defense organizations improve situational awareness, operational readiness, and tactical decision-making.

The scale of the cyber risk is reflected in data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center. In March 2024, the agency reported that ransomware complaints increased from 2,385 in 2022 to 2,825 in 2023, an 18% rise. This increase highlights the need for resilient defense technologies that can identify potential attacks, prioritize threats, and support faster responses across connected military networks.

Technology providers are responding by developing advanced defense-focused AI models designed to enhance mission planning, battlefield intelligence, operational coordination, and real-time decision-making. In October 2025, IBM Corporation launched the IBM Defense Model to accelerate military mission planning and decision support. The solution is designed to process complex operational data, strengthen battlefield intelligence analysis, and help defense personnel make faster strategic decisions in dynamic combat environments. Such product innovation is expected to improve mission readiness while encouraging broader adoption of AI across defense operations.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2024, General Dynamics Information Technology acquired Iron EagleX Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened General Dynamics Information Technology's capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, and cloud engineering. It also expanded the company's ability to deliver mission analytics, digital battlefield solutions, and operational decision support for defense and intelligence agencies.

North America was the largest market for AI-enabled battlefield management and decision support systems in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced military technology infrastructure, and continued investment in AI-based capabilities. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries modernize defense systems and strengthen multi-domain operational capabilities. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Platform: Airborne Systems; Naval Systems; Land Based Systems; Space Based Systems

3) By Application: Command And Control; Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Logistics And Supply Chain Optimization; Cybersecurity And Threat Analysis; Mission Planning And Simulation; Autonomous Systems Coordination

4) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors And Surveillance Systems; Communication And Networking Equipment; Radar And Imaging Systems; Edge Computing Devices And Servers; Unmanned Platforms

2) By Software: Command And Control Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Analytics Platforms; Decision Support And Mission Planning Software; Battlefield Data Fusion And Visualization Software; Cybersecurity And Threat Intelligence Software

3) By Services: System Integration And Deployment Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Simulation Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Managed Defense Information Technology And Cloud Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

