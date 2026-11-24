Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Satellite Communications Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military satellite communications market is experiencing strong growth as governments prioritize secure, resilient and high-capacity connectivity for defense operations. The market is projected to increase from $20.51 billion in 2025 to $22.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by defense communication modernization programs, expanding military satellite deployment initiatives and rising demand for global battlefield connectivity. Investments in secure command-and-control systems and encrypted tactical communications have also strengthened the role of satellite technology in intelligence sharing, surveillance and mission coordination.

Looking ahead, the military satellite communications market is forecast to reach $29.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the development of low Earth orbit military satellite networks, increased adoption of artificial intelligence for communication optimization and rising demand for resilient multi-domain connectivity. Continued investment in space-based defense infrastructure and advances in quantum-resistant encryption technologies will further support market expansion.

Key military satellite communications market trends include the deployment of secure multi-domain connectivity networks, AI-driven adaptive bandwidth management and interoperable tactical communication systems. Defense organizations are also expanding low Earth orbit satellite constellations and implementing jam-resistant, encrypted communication protocols to maintain operational continuity in contested environments.

Increasing defense budgets worldwide remain a major market growth driver. Escalating geopolitical tensions, evolving security threats and the modernization of armed forces are encouraging governments to invest in advanced satellite communication infrastructure. These investments include encrypted satellites, mobile ground terminals, anti-jamming technologies and resilient network systems designed to improve real-time battlefield coordination, intelligence distribution and long-range military operations.

Global military expenditure reached $2.44 trillion in 2023, an increase of 6.8% from 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Higher spending is creating opportunities for satellite manufacturers, defense contractors, terminal providers and secure network specialists as military agencies seek reliable communications across land, air, sea and space domains.

Technology development is another important factor shaping the military satellite communications industry. Market participants are investing in high-throughput satellites and software-defined payload architectures to increase bandwidth efficiency, improve frequency allocation and support secure, high-speed data transmission. These systems can adapt capacity, coverage and power to changing mission requirements, helping defense users maintain connectivity under demanding operational conditions.

In 2023, Boeing introduced its Protected Wideband Satellite design integrated with the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype payload hosted on the WGS-11 military satellite. The system incorporates automated anti-jamming capabilities, real-time adaptive nulling, frequency hopping and software-driven beamforming through Boeing's 702X digital satellite architecture. These capabilities are designed to provide secure, high-capacity communications in contested battlefield environments.

Strategic consolidation is also influencing the competitive landscape. In May 2023, Viasat acquired Inmarsat for $7.3 billion. The transaction expanded Viasat's global satellite communications capabilities and strengthened its portfolio of secure, resilient connectivity solutions for military, government, aviation and maritime customers. The combination brought together complementary satellite fleets, network infrastructure and mobile connectivity expertise.

North America was the dominant region in the military satellite communications market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced space infrastructure and continued investment in secure communications. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as regional governments modernize defense systems and expand space-based capabilities. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Transponders; Antennas; Modems; Receivers; Transmitters; Other Components

2) By Frequency Band: Ultra High Frequency; Super High Frequency; Extremely High Frequency; X Band; K A Band; Other Frequency Bands

3) By Platform: Airborne; Ground; Naval; Space

4) By Application: Navigation; Intelligence; Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Communication; Other Applications

5) By End User: Defense; Homeland Security; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Transponders: Bent Pipe Transponder; Regenerative Transponder; Digital Transponder; High Throughput Transponder

2) By Antennas: Parabolic Antenna; Phased Array Antenna; Flat Panel Antenna; Deployable Antenna

3) By Modems: Satellite Communication Modem; Broadband Modem; Secure Communication Modem; Tactical Communication Modem

4) By Receivers: Radio Frequency Receiver; Digital Signal Receiver; Multi Band Receiver; Software Defined Receiver

5) By Transmitters: High Power Transmitter; Solid State Transmitter; Portable Transmitter; Secure Communication Transmitter

6) By Other Components: Power Supply Unit; Signal Processor; Control Unit; Encryption Module

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

