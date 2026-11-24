Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Terminals Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile user objective system (MUOS) satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals market is experiencing strong growth as defense agencies prioritize secure, resilient and high-capacity communications. The market is projected to increase from $1.58 billion in 2025 to $1.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Historical growth in the MUOS SATCOM terminals market has been supported by military modernization programs, greater demand for secure tactical communications and the expansion of network-centric warfare strategies. Increased deployment of expeditionary military operations and sustained investment in satellite communications infrastructure have also strengthened demand for reliable terminals capable of supporting forces across remote and contested environments.

The market is forecast to reach $2.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of multi-domain military operations, rising investment in next-generation defense communications networks and the deployment of autonomous defense platforms that require continuous connectivity. Secure battlefield data exchange, anti-jam communications and resilient command-and-control capabilities will remain key procurement priorities.

Prominent MUOS SATCOM terminals market trends include the deployment of secure beyond-line-of-sight communications, increasing demand for portable and lightweight tactical terminals, and the integration of interoperable communications across multiple military platforms. Defense organizations are also expanding their use of real-time battlefield communications to improve situational awareness and maintain operational continuity in environments where traditional terrestrial networks may be limited or disrupted.

Defense modernization is a major factor supporting market expansion. Escalating geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war and strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, are encouraging governments to accelerate investment in advanced defense technologies and military communications infrastructure. These initiatives are increasing demand for mobile user objective system SATCOM terminals that can provide secure, high-capacity connectivity to personnel, vehicles and command centers operating across diverse locations.

In March 2023, the Offices of the Under Secretaries of Defense reported that the US Department of Defense's fiscal year 2024 cybersecurity and acquisition budget totaled $13.5 billion. The funding was intended to advance priorities established under the Digital Modernization Strategy and the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy. Continued spending on digital modernization is expected to create opportunities for advanced military SATCOM systems and secure tactical communications equipment.

Rising geopolitical instability is also reinforcing the need for dependable satellite communications. Armed forces require resilient, real-time connectivity to coordinate operations, exchange mission-critical information and preserve command capabilities across conflict zones. According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data organization, more than 165,273 incidents of political violence were recorded worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024, an increase of 15% from the previous year. Approximately one in seven people globally were estimated to have been affected by conflict during that period.

Technology development is increasingly focused on low-Earth-orbit connectivity, improved coverage and energy-efficient terminal designs. In February 2026, W5 Technologies unveiled Mighty MUOSe, a lightweight MUOS extender designed to provide persistent coverage from low Earth orbit. The solution is intended to support secure military communications in challenging environments, including polar regions and mountainous terrain, while offering 5G-ready integration for advanced defense networks. Innovations of this kind can help improve communications resilience in locations where conventional geostationary satellite connections may be obstructed or unavailable.

North America was the largest regional market for MUOS SATCOM terminals in 2025, supported by extensive defense modernization initiatives and investment in secure communications technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as governments increase defense spending and strengthen military connectivity. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Terminal Type: Manpack Terminals; Vehicular Terminals; Fixed Ground Terminals; Airborne Terminals; Naval Terminals

2) By Frequency Band: Ultra High Frequency; Very High Frequency; Super High Frequency; Extremely High Frequency; Multi Band Frequency

3) By Platform: Land Based Platforms; Airborne Platforms; Naval Platforms; Space Based Platforms; Portable Communication Platforms

4) By Application: Secure Voice Communication; Data Transmission; Command And Control Communication; Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Communication; Emergency Response Communication

5) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manpack Terminals: Portable Tactical Communication Systems; Backpack Satellite Communication Units; Field Deployable Radio Terminals; Mobile Secure Communication Devices; Lightweight Defense Communication Systems

2) By Vehicular Terminals: Armored Vehicle Communication Systems; Combat Transport Communication Units; Mobile Command Vehicle Terminals; Military Convoy Communication Systems; Ground Vehicle Satellite Communication Devices

3) By Fixed Ground Terminals: Base Station Communication Systems; Ground Control Communication Units; Stationary Satellite Communication Platforms; Military Command Center Terminals; Defense Network Infrastructure Systems

4) By Airborne Terminals: Aircraft Communication Systems; Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Communication Units; Airborne Satellite Connectivity Devices; Flight Mission Communication Platforms; Aerial Defense Communication Systems

5) By Naval Terminals: Warship Communication Systems; Submarine Communication Units; Maritime Satellite Communication Platforms; Naval Fleet Connectivity Systems; Ocean Surveillance Communication Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

