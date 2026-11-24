MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truveta analysis of more than 1.3 million infants finds vaccination rates declining even among newborns at highest risk of infection

Bellevue, Wash., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepatitis B vaccination among US newborns has fallen sharply in recent years, including among infants born to mothers with hepatitis B infection, according to new Truveta research published in NEJM Evidence.

The study, which analyzed de-identified electronic health records from more than 1.3 million infants, found that hepatitis B vaccination received within one day of birth declined from approximately 80% in 2022 to 65.6% by June 2026. The decline began in 2023, nearly three years before federal vaccine advisers changed the longstanding recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth.

Researchers also identified a troubling decline among newborns at greatest risk of infection. From 2020 through 2025, between 97-98% of infants born to mothers who tested positive for hepatitis B received the vaccine at birth. During the first six months of 2026, that rate fell to 93.9%.

“The hepatitis B birth dose was designed to protect every newborn, including those whose mothers may not know they're infected,” said Nina Masters, PhD, MPH, Principal Research Scientist at Truveta and the paper's lead author.“No screening system is perfect. That's why it's so concerning to see vaccination declining across the board, even among babies whose mothers have tested positive for hepatitis B.”

Hepatitis B can be transmitted from mother to child during birth, making timely vaccination especially important. Yet despite widespread prenatal screening, researchers found that approximately one in 10 pregnancies had no recorded hepatitis B test.

Applied to roughly 3.6 million births in the US each year, that screening gap could affect an estimated 360,000 newborns annually. Based on the infection rate observed in the study, researchers estimate that more than 640 infants each year could be born to mothers whose hepatitis B infection went undetected during pregnancy.

Masters added that these findings underscore the importance of the hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination as a safeguard against infections that might otherwise be missed.

The study lands amid significant changes to US vaccine policy. In December 2025, federal vaccine advisers voted to end the longstanding recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth, followed by broader changes to the childhood immunization schedule in January. A federal judge temporarily blocked those decisions in March 2026, restoring the previous recommendations while litigation continued.

While the decline in birth-dose vaccination began well before these policy decisions, the findings raise new concerns about gaps in protection that were already emerging.

“We're talking about a vaccine that has protected generations of children from a potentially devastating infection. And now we're seeing fewer newborns receive it-even those we know are at greatest risk,” said Demetre C. Daskalakis, MD, MPH, a study co-author and the former director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.“These numbers aren't just a trend line. Each data point represents a real child who may be left vulnerable to a preventable disease. At a time when vaccine policy is changing, we need more evidence guiding our decisions, not less.”

The study,“Hepatitis B Birth Dose Vaccination in the United States: January 2018 – June 2026,” analyzed de-identified electronic health records from 1,338,961 infants born to more than one million mothers. Researchers used linked maternal and infant records to examine prenatal hepatitis B screening and vaccination following birth.

The study was authored by Nina B. Masters, PhD, MPH; Brianna M. G. Cartwright, MS; Karen Gilbert Farrar, PhD; Johnathan M. Lancaster, MD, PhD; and Demetre C. Daskalakis, MD, MPH.

About Truveta

Truveta transforms healthcare into intelligence. Built with and owned by US health systems united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data, Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, auditable evidence, and AI that improves patient care.

Truveta membership includes: Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke's Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

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