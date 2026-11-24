FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many law offices close for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. Fort Worth-based Legal Conversion Center (LCC) notes that personal injury firms still get calls from potential clients at night, on weekends, and on holidays, when no one at the office can answer.LCC handles legal intake for law firms and legal marketing agencies in all 50 states. Its intake team works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.People hurt in car, truck, motorcycle, and rideshare accidents, in falls on someone else's property, or by dog bites often look for a lawyer soon after the injury. This often happens outside office hours.According to the company, its intake specialists answer calls, web forms, chat, and email at any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays. They check each potential client against the law firm's own case rules, and they follow a script written for that firm.LCC works in English and Spanish. Its specialists can also explain a retainer agreement to Spanish-speaking clients in Spanish.The company says it calls back new website leads within minutes. If it cannot reach the person, it keeps trying by phone, text, and email.When a caller has a case the firm wants, LCC can book an appointment on the firm's calendar, transfer the call to the firm's staff, or send a retainer to sign online during or right after the call. It can also mail paper retainers.Intake details go straight into the firm's case management software, such as Clio, Filevine, Law Ruler, Lead Docket, Litify, and MyCase, or through a custom connection. Firms can also see their leads and signed contracts in My Legal Portal, the company's client portal in English and Spanish.According to the company, every intake specialist trains for several weeks and is certified before taking calls. Its quality team checks thousands of calls each month using its own 32-point scoring system. LCC says its software meets HIPAA privacy rules, its staff are HIPAA trained, and it follows TCPA and Do Not Call rules.Setup usually takes 7 to 10 business days. Faster setup is available.LCC also works with Social Security Disability firms. It collects the information needed for the SSA-1696 form and gets fee agreements signed online. It also handles intake for large mass tort cases. Other services include live answering and receptionist services, follow-up with leads who stopped responding, and help after a client signs, such as client updates, appointment reminders, getting medical records, and asking for reviews.Firms can pay per minute for incoming calls or pay per lead. Service is month-to-month, with no minimum and no long-term contract.About Legal Conversion CenterLegal Conversion Center is a legal intake company based in Fort Worth, Texas. For more than ten years, it has answered calls, signed up new clients, and booked appointments for law firms across the U.S., in English and Spanish.Its main focus is personal injury. It also works with Social Security Disability firms, mass tort firms, and firms that handle medical malpractice, immigration, family law, and criminal defense. LCC says it has worked with more than 1,000 law firms and legal marketing agencies.

Jason C. Myers

Legal Conversion Center

+1 833-522-3683

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Legal Conversion Center Offers 24/7 Bilingual Intake for Personal Injury Firms During the Holidays News Provided By Lincoln Labs November 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, Law



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