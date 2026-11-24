Median house lockout price stated in Google reviews of U.S. locksmiths, by year of review. Source: Shootbolt, The State of the American Locksmith, 2026.

Shootbolt, a multipoint lock parts store, read 852,231 locksmith reviews: the median house lockout went from $150 to $254 while consumer prices rose 23%.

- Pepper TuringKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The median price of a house lockout stated in Google reviews of U.S. locksmiths rose 69% in five years, from $150 in 2019-2021 to $254 in 2024-2026, while U.S. consumer prices rose 23%. The finding comes from The State of the American Locksmith, 2026, a study by Shootbolt of 17,289 locksmith businesses, 9,443 of their websites and 852,231 of their Google reviews.Shootbolt sells multipoint lock replacement parts, the parts for the long locks in the edge of many patio and entry doors that lock at the top, middle and bottom with one handle, and the study counted how many locksmiths say they work on those locks: 283 of 9,443 websites, or 3.0%. Nine websites have a page about them.What a locksmith costs in 2026According to the study, the typical price paid is $89 for a car lockout, $150 for a house lockout, $130 for a replacement car key or fob, $90 for rekeying and $200 for a lock change or installation.The typical price is the median among reviewers who state a price and do not call it an overcharge. Counting every review that states a price, complaints included, the medians are $145 for a car lockout and $220 for a house lockout.Locksmith prices over timePrices stated in reviews rose faster than inflation for every service with enough reviews to compare. Between 2019-2021 and 2024-2026 the median car lockout price went from $100 to $170 (up 70%), the median lock change from $216 to $392 (up 82%) and the median car key from $127 to $180 (up 41%). The Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index rose 23% over the same period.Other findingsFew locksmiths publish a price. 15.4% of locksmith websites state any price of their own. Where a house lockout price is advertised, the median starting price is $79.The bill is often higher than the quote. Of 3,323 reviews that state both a quote and a final price, 60% report paying more than the quote. Reviewers who give both numbers are often complaining, so this overstates how common it is.Half claim a license and one in five shows a number. 52.9% of locksmith websites say the business is licensed and 19.7% print a license number a customer could check. Not every state licenses locksmiths.One in four has no website. 25.9% of locksmiths list no website on Google Maps, and 50.3% show no street address, which is normal for businesses that work from a van.Most reviews are five-star. 91.9% of the reviews are five-star and 5.1% are one-star. The median locksmith has 40 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating.How the study was doneIn November 2026 Shootbolt found every business on Google Maps in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., that lists locksmith as its main category, read up to 30 pages on each website with a crawler that identified itself, and read the 100 newest Google reviews of each business. Prices are what reviewers typed. They are prices people chose to mention, not an official price index, and people are more likely to state a price when they are unhappy with it. The study reports totals and shares only and does not name or rate individual businesses.Every figure, with a link to its source section, is on one page, Locksmith Statistics 2026, alongside price guides for each service. Figures may be cited as: Shootbolt, Locksmith Statistics 2026 (November 2026).About ShootboltShootbolt, LLC is an online store in Kansas City, Missouri, that sells replacement parts for multipoint door locks to homeowners, locksmiths and installers. Founded in 2026, the company builds its catalog from manufacturers' own catalogs, drawings and part labels. Its mission is to make multipoint locks simple, so that a door is repaired with the one part it needs. Shootbolt publishes its research at shootbolt/blogs/research.

Pepper Turing

Shootbolt, LLC

+1 816 568 9218

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Locksmith Prices Up 69% for a House Lockout, Three Times Inflation: Shootbolt Study News Provided By Shootbolt November 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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