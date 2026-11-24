The 2027 plan covers Gwinnett Clinic primary care and specialty visits with no copay, plus a guaranteed visit within 24 hours.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gwinnett Clinic, Ltd., an award-winning medical group, and Oscar, a fast-growing insurer in the individual market and part of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR), today announced Oscar Select with Gwinnett Clinic, a new 2027 health plan now available on Georgia Access in eligible areas.1Built around Gwinnett Clinic as every member's primary care home, the plan offers:. $0 copays for office visits with Gwinnett Clinic doctors, primary care and specialty, including wellness, sick, chronic and minor urgent care visits2. A guaranteed in-person doctor visit within 24 hours. Doctor-led shared medical appointments for type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. Specialists at Gwinnett Clinic and outside practices, including Emory Healthcare, which also provides inpatient care“With Oscar Select with Gwinnett Clinic, we can guarantee that patients see a physician in person within a day, and often the same day if they are sick,” said Shveta Raju, MD, Gwinnett Clinic's Chief Medical Officer.“This plan offers tremendous value, with highly competitive premiums and $0 copays to see one of our physicians.”“Oscar is proud to build upon our work with Gwinnett Clinic to broaden Marketplace coverage in Georgia,” said Michael Roan, Oscar's Georgia Market President.“Building a health plan that blends Oscar's technology and personalization with Gwinnett Clinic's strong community presence will connect more residents directly to the care they need to stay healthy.”To learn more or enroll, visit Georgia Access or .About Gwinnett ClinicFounded in 1983, Gwinnett Clinic is an independent, locally-owned, multi-specialty medical group with 17 locations. Having served more than 500,000 patients, Gwinnett Clinic performs in the top quartile nationwide in cost and quality metrics.About Oscar InsuranceOscar Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing health insurers dedicated to the individual market. Oscar serves millions of individuals across the country with innovative products and CHOICE Arrangement solutions (formerly ICHRA) tailored to their life stages, health needs, and budgets. Oscar technology-powered experiences make high-quality care easy to use and feel personal. Oscar is part of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR). Learn more at HiOscar.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business prospects; our plans and products; and our management's plans and objectives for future operations, expectations and business strategy. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other filings with the SEC.You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise.1 Oscar Medical coverage is underwritten by Oscar Health Plan, Inc. and its affiliates. Administrative Services for all plans provided by Oscar Management Corporation. All insurance policies and group benefit plans contain exclusions and limitations. This release may be broadcast in states where policies and plans are not sold. For availability, costs, and complete details of coverage, contact Oscar at 855-672-2788.2 A member cost-share will apply if a member with an Oscar Select with Gwinnett Clinic plan sees a doctor outside Gwinnett Clinic.Oscar Health Media Contact:Dalya Browne...

Neil R. Hoyt, Sr.

Gwinnett Clinic

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$0 Doctor Visits for Members of New Oscar Select with Gwinnett Clinic Plan on Georgia Access News Provided By Gwinnett Clinic November 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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