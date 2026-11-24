MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The update lets users talk through their whole financial picture with Penny by phone.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Financial Fitness Passport, the privacy-first financial wellness platform from DALS Technology, Inc., today announced that Pro members in the U.S. can now request a phone call from Penny, its AI financial guide, and talk through their finances in English or Spanish.Most money apps make people type or dictate their questions into a chat box. Now they can ask Penny to call them instead.Penny works from the financial information each user enters, including cash flow, debts, insurance and investments. Pro members can also upload documents like a tax return or an estate plan. Her answers are about that person's own situation, not generic examples.The recent Spanish-language launch reaches a large, often overlooked audience. About 44.9 million people age 5 and older in the U.S. speak Spanish at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 American Community Survey."Most money apps look at one piece of someone's finances, like a budget or a credit score. Real financial wellness comes from seeing the whole picture together and having it explained in your own language, at a time that works for you," said founder Scott B. Zuckerman, ChFC, CFS, CLU, ChSNC. "That's why Penny will call you when you ask. You can bring her the questions you might feel uncomfortable asking anyone else, and you never have to share a bank password to do it."How it works- Free Passport Score. A checkup that takes about five minutes grades seven areas: cash flow, emergency fund, debt, insurance, investing, taxes and estate planning. The results roll up into one Passport Score from 0 to 100. It is not a credit score.- Privacy-first by design. No bank linking is required. Users can enter their information themselves, or connect eligible accounts through Plaid. They can disconnect, export or delete their data at any time.- Pro adds expanded Penny, including phone calls, a personalized roadmap, Goals, debt, emergency fund and investing tools, and the Financial Academy.- Pro Connected adds optional account linking through Plaid for recurring-charge and cash-flow insights. It shows recurring charges with the merchant, amount and how often each one bills.Zuckerman spent more than 20 years in financial services before founding Financial Fitness Passport. He built the platform around the structured, whole-picture review used in professional planning, then made it available to anyone with a phone or computer. The platform's approach is patent pending (U.S. Provisional App. No. 63/933,476). He is available for interviews on AI and personal finance, financial guidance for Spanish-speaking households, and year-end money reviews ahead of 2027.Financial Fitness Passport is free to download on the App Store at apple/app/id6755830716 and available at financialfitnesspassport.About Financial Fitness PassportFinancial Fitness PassportTM is a privacy-first financial wellness platform operated by DALS Technology, Inc. It grades seven areas of a person's finances (cash flow, emergency fund, debt, insurance, investing, taxes and estate planning) and rolls them into a single Passport Score. Penny, its AI financial guide, explains results in plain language by chat or by a phone call the user requests, in English or Spanish. Users can enter their own information or optionally connect eligible accounts through Plaid. The free plan includes the Passport Score. Pro adds a personalized roadmap, expanded Penny and planning tools. Pro Connected adds optional connected accounts. The platform also offers programs for employers, banks, credit unions and financial advisors. Patent pending (U.S. Provisional App. No. 63/933,476). Learn more at financialfitnesspassport.

Scott Zuckerman, Founder

Financial Fitness Passport

+1 917-975-4700

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Financial Fitness Passport Adds On-Request Phone Calls in English and Spanish to Its AI Financial Guide News Provided By Financial Fitness Passport November 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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