Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters

The Physics of Leadership and Leadership Alchemy featured in Times Square

The Physics of Leadership and Leadership Alchemy appeared in recognition of First Place BookFest honors as Corvini releases final book in leadership trilogy

- Michael Corvini, MD, MBAKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two award-winning leadership books by physician executive, leadership author, and international speaker Michael Corvini, MD, MBA, were featured in Times Square on November 19 in recognition of their First Place honors from The BookFest.The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success and Leadership Alchemy: Essential Truths for Driving Transformational Change each received First Place honors in Nonfiction Business Leadership from The BookFest.The Times Square recognition comes as Corvini celebrates the release of Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters, completing his three-book Leadership Alchemy Series.For Corvini, the moment represents an unexpected milestone in a journey that began less than a year ago.“A year ago, there wasn't supposed to be a trilogy,” Corvini said.“Some colleagues encouraged me to turn a leadership presentation into a book. One book became three, and somehow that journey has now taken two of them to Times Square. I'm incredibly grateful.”Corvini credits the rapid development of the series to lessons accumulated over more than two decades of practicing medicine, leading teams through complex challenges, and developing emerging leaders.“Leadership is often taught as a collection of separate skills and tactics,” Corvini said.“But I've come to see leadership as an interconnected system.”THREE BOOKS | ONE COMPREHENSIVE LEADERSHIP SYSTEMTogether, the three books of the Leadership Alchemy Series form an integrated framework organized around three elements Corvini believes are essential to extraordinary leadership: Wisdom, Intent, and Impact.Wisdom | The Physics of Leadership explores principles that shape leadership effectiveness across execution, strategy, culture, energy, uncertainty, perspective, systems, and stewardship.Intent | Blue Water Leadership presents emotional intelligence as a practical operating system for navigating pressure, adversity, and uncertainty with greater clarity, composure, and confidence.Impact | Leadership Alchemy examines how leaders can combine high support for people with high expectations for performance to create transformational change.The books can be read independently, but together they tell a larger story:“Wisdom shapes Intent. Intent drives Impact. When all three align, leadership transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.”A FAMILY JOURNEYThe series also became a family endeavor. Corvini's wife contributed both inspiration and illustrations. Corvini jokes that, "Not only did she graciously endure living with an author who didn't know when to stop at one book, she even joined the adventure to provide the beautiful interior drawings!"BLUE WATER LEADERSHIP COMPLETES THE SERIESThe Times Square recognition coincides with the release of the final installment of the trilogy, Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters.The book begins with Corvini's account of sailing across the Gulf Stream as a college student when favorable conditions deteriorated into a life-threatening storm. That experience provides the metaphor for a larger leadership reality: eventually, every leader encounters conditions that can't be predicted or controlled.“Leadership is easy in calm waters,” Corvini said.“The true test comes when pressures mount, uncertainty rises, and competing demands threaten to pull teams off course.”Rather than approaching emotional intelligence primarily as a collection of concepts or competencies, Blue Water Leadership focuses on how leaders can practice it when it matters most: in times of uncertainty, complexity, and adversity. The book explores how emotions such as fear, anger, sadness, and shame can provide valuable information when leaders learn to understand them rather than fight them or surrender control to them.At the center of the book is Corvini's NURSE DARE framework, a practical process designed to help leaders move from emotional awareness to constructive action. NURSE converts emotion into insight by naming the emotion, understanding it, reflecting on its lesson, and evaluating options. DARE converts insight into action by deciding, acting, reviewing the results, and explaining the situation.“Self-awareness without action can become paralytic introspection,” Corvini said.“Action without self-awareness can become impulsive reaction.”The book also explores the growing importance of emotional intelligence as artificial intelligence expands human capability. Corvini describes the emerging era as an“Age of Conscience,” in which the defining challenge increasingly shifts from asking what humans can do to deciding what they should do.“AI will increasingly help us answer questions of capability,” Corvini said.“But human leadership will still have to answer questions of conscience.”FROM THE WRITTEN WORD TO LEADERSHIP IN PRACTICEFor Corvini, completing the Leadership Alchemy Series isn't an endpoint. The ideas explored in the books grew from his work in medicine and executive leadership and continue through his work with leaders and organizations.Through The Corvini Collaborative and his weekly Leadership Alchemy Insights Newsletter, Corvini extends the principles explored in his books through speaking, executive coaching, consulting, and leadership content.The Times Square recognition marks a milestone in that journey, but Corvini sees recognition as a way to extend the ideas rather than as the destination.“Seeing these books recognized is incredibly meaningful, but the books were never really the destination,” Corvini said.“The goal has always been to help people become better leaders, particularly when leadership gets difficult. If these ideas help someone see more clearly, choose more constructively, or have a more positive impact on the people they serve, then they've accomplished what I hoped they would.”Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats.ABOUT MICHAEL CORVINI, MD, MBAMichael Corvini, MD, MBA, is a physician executive, bestselling and award-winning author, international speaker, executive coach, and consultant with more than two decades of experience practicing medicine, leading complex organizations, and developing emerging leaders.

Michael Corvini

Leadership Alchemy Publishing

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Award-Winning Leadership Books by Dr. Michael Corvini Featured in Times Square News Provided By Leadership Alchemy Publishing November 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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