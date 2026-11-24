Armando Edmiston shares how military service, family roots, and a commitment to protecting vulnerable people shaped his approach to law and business.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, "Armando Edmiston: Why Client Care, Determination & Purpose Drive Success," host Zach Hoffman, founder and CEO of Exults Digital Marketing Agency, sits down with Armando Edmiston of Armando Personal Injury Law in Tampa, Florida, to discuss his path from military service to building a personal injury practice centered on advocacy and client care.

Edmiston reflects on growing up in Plant City and joining the military after high school, at a time when he says he didn't have a lot of direction. His grandfather, a Navy surgeon, opened the first surgery center in Plant City. Today, Edmiston's firm has offices in Tampa and St. Pete and is expanding into Lakeland.

The firm handles car, trucking, motorcycle, and pedestrian accident cases, along with nursing home matters. Edmiston notes that pedestrians and bicyclists on Florida's west coast are often blamed for crashes. He adds that the firm is getting more calls involving one-wheel riders struck on sidewalks by drivers pulling out.

A major focus of the episode centers on nursing home neglect, which Edmiston takes personally.

"I take nursing home cases very seriously because one day that's going to be myself," Edmiston said. "These are the most vulnerable people in our society. So if we're not bringing claims against nursing homes, who's going to do it?"

He encourages families to visit a facility in person, ask current residents what they think of it, and look up its inspection history through the state before making a decision. He also recommends asking whether a nursing home carries insurance. Many are self-insured or carry very low limits, sometimes as little as $25,000.

When a concern doesn't rise to the level of a legal case, Edmiston says he doesn't want to leave families without options. He directs them to file a complaint with the state, which can investigate and require the facility to take corrective action.

When Hoffman asks what drives results, Edmiston points to determination, noting that "where there's a will, there's a way."

"If you're not going to give it your 125%, don't do it," Edmiston said. "Find something else where you can give 125% because you're going to excel."

He credits that commitment, and clients knowing the firm genuinely cares, with building the referral network that has sustained the firm for 20 years.

The episode, "Armando Edmiston: Why Client Care, Determination & Purpose Drive Success," is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About Exults

Exults is a full-service law firm marketing agency specializing in AIO, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, website development, and branding. With two decades of experience, Exults has earned a reputation for delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions that help businesses maximize online visibility, increasing cases and leads, helping achieve sustainable and predictable growth for law firms. By staying at the forefront of trends and leveraging the latest marketing technologies, Exults continues to set the standard for high-performance law firm marketing strategies that drive results.

Zachary Hoffman

Exults

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Featuring Armando Edmiston on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing Client Care, Determination, and Purpose News Provided By Zachary Hoffman, Exults November 24, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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