Darvin Williams, City Manager, City of North Miami Beach

City of North Miami Beach turns 100, a centennial of vision & growth

'One City, One Team' initiative closes a $29 million gap, builds a $26 million reserve, and expands policing and weekend programming

- Darvin Willliams, City Manager NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following Florida voters' decision on Amendment 3, the City of North Miami Beach has announced that it is fully prepared to absorb the measure's fiscal impact without raising taxes, introducing new municipal fees, or cutting resident services. While Amendment 3 is projected to reduce local property tax revenues statewide, North Miami Beach anticipated this revenue shift and proactively restructured its municipal budget to achieve strong fiscal resilience.North Miami Beach stands to lose approximately $2.5 million annually in property tax revenue across Year 1 and Year 2 under the new amendment. Typically, property taxes fund core departmental operations-including Police, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Library Services, Code Compliance, Housing & Economic Development, Community Development, Communications, Financial Services, Human Services, and Information Technology. However, city leadership launched a comprehensive fiscal overhaul earlier this year that turned $29 million in potential financial risks into a reported $26 million fund balance reserve within just twelve months.New Services for Residents Under the Budget19 new police officers to increase neighborhood visibility and community safetyWeekend park hours, opening City parks on weekends for the first time in North Miami Beach historyWeekend library hours and nine new programs for education and youthNight and weekend code compliance, with additional officers on duty to maintain neighborhood standards“Through our 'One City, One Team' fiscal conservation strategy, we have demonstrated that government can operate more efficiently without compromising the quality of services our residents deserve. Our approach to addressing the anticipated revenue loss will prioritize continued workforce and fleet optimization, centralization of municipal operations, elimination of duplicative expenditures, responsible event management, and aggressive revenue generation and optimization strategies,” commented City Manager Darvin E. Williams, JD, MBA, MPH:Budget and Financial PlanA detailed overview of the City's proactive budget reforms and financial plan is available online via the official North Miami Beach Municipal Budget Portal at 151/Finance. Public meetings to discuss long-term Amendment 3 strategies are currently under active discussion with the City Commission, with scheduling details to be announced.

Suzan McDowell

Circle of One Marketing

+1 305-576-3790

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North Miami Beach Delivers $26M Surplus and Expands City Services Amid Amendment 3 Revenue Losses News Provided By Circle of One Marketing November 24, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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