Dr. Kevin Soriano

NJ Top Docs has named Dr. Kevin Soriano of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to recognize Dr. Kevin Soriano of Cross County Cardiology as an“Up & Coming” NJ Top Doctor for 2026. As a board-certified cardiologist and interventional cardiologist, Dr. Soriano is dedicated to helping patients better understand and manage their heart health. Whether treating a newly diagnosed cardiovascular condition or guiding patients through complex procedures, he is known for delivering care that is both highly advanced and deeply personal. His approach emphasizes education, communication, and collaboration, ensuring patients feel informed and supported throughout their healthcare journey.A Northern New Jersey native, Dr. Soriano brings extensive training and expertise to his practice at Cross County Cardiology. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, with particular expertise in coronary artery disease and complex coronary interventions. By combining state-of-the-art technology with evidence-based treatment strategies, he helps patients achieve better outcomes while maintaining a strong focus on prevention and long-term heart health.His impressive academic and clinical background reflects a longstanding commitment to excellence. Dr. Soriano graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame before earning his medical degree, cum laude, from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, followed by a General Cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He then returned to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to complete advanced fellowship training in Interventional Cardiology.In recognition of his academic achievements and leadership, Dr. Soriano was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Medical Honor Society, one of the highest honors awarded in medical education.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Soriano remains actively involved in cardiovascular research and innovation. His scholarly work, focused on coronary interventions and cardiovascular outcomes, has been published in respected medical journals and textbooks. Through both research and patient care, he remains committed to advancing the field of cardiology and improving the lives of those affected by heart disease.Dr. Soriano is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease and holds additional certifications in Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Peripheral Vascular Imaging. He is also an active member of several leading professional organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI).As an“Up & Coming” NJ Top Doctor for 2026, Dr. Kevin Soriano represents the next generation of cardiovascular specialists, combining advanced clinical expertise with a compassionate, patient-focused philosophy. His dedication to excellence continues to make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of patients throughout Northern New Jersey.To learn more about Dr. Soriano, please visit his website:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Desiree Cruz

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NJ Top Docs Names Dr. Kevin Soriano an“Up & Coming” Doctor for 2026 News Provided By USA Top Docs November 24, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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