inBeat Agency analyzed $130M in Meta ad spend and found health product brands pay 3.6x less per click than health service providers.

- David Morneau

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an internal analysis of health brands' paid social advertising in 2025 and 2026, inBeat Agency found that brands selling health services, such as telehealth or online care programs, paid a median $3.01 per link click in 2026. Brands selling health products, such as wearables, apps or supplements, paid a median $0.83, 3.6 times less.

Every service brand in the sample paid more per click than every product brand, in both 2025 and 2026. In 2026, the lowest-priced service brand still paid 26% more per click than the highest-priced product brand. Budget size did not drive the result: one of the largest advertisers in the sample sells a product and paid among the lowest click prices, while the smallest service brand paid service-level prices.

Most of the premium comes from the price of reach. Service brands paid a median $25.89 to show their ads to 1,000 people, 2.4 times the $10.96 paid by product brands. In the accounts inBeat reviewed, service brands optimize campaigns for deeper actions, such as a sign-up or an enrolment, and target narrower audiences of people who need, and qualify for, a specific kind of care. Both push up the price of each impression.

The rest comes from fewer clicks. Product brands' ads drew a 36% higher click-through rate, at 1.10% against 0.81%. A wearable or a supplement can be shown and understood in a second, while a service asks for a bigger decision before anyone taps.

Click-through rate is the part a service brand controls, mostly through its performance creative. At the same price of reach, a service brand that matched the product median click-through rate would pay about 26% less per click.

The year-over-year numbers point the same way. For the telehealth, mental health and health tech brands in the sample, the median cost to reach 1,000 people rose 14% in 2026 compared with 2025, yet the median cost per click fell 11% as click-through rates rose 9%. At the two telehealth advertisers whose click prices fell most, by 39% and 37%, click-through rates roughly doubled, more than offsetting a 28% rise in the cost of reach. The 2026 figures run through November 5 and do not include the holiday season.

"Health marketers usually answer a rising Meta bill by hunting for cheaper audiences. A telehealth brand's audience is already about as narrow as it can get. Creative that earns the click is the cost lever it fully controls, and it's where we see click prices actually come down," said David Morneau, CEO and co-founder at inBeat Agency.

---- Methodology ----

The analysis covers Meta Ads data (Facebook and Instagram) from January 1, 2025 to November 5, 2026 for inBeat Agency brand partners, in US dollars. Brands were grouped into services and products, and each brand counts once in the median, regardless of budget. Cost per click is spend divided by link clicks. Brands with under $1,000 in yearly spend and animal health brands were excluded. Figures use Meta-reported data and describe this sample.

---- About inBeat Agency ----

inBeat Agency runs paid social campaigns for telehealth, wellness and health tech brands. Its team produces and tests creator-led ads, with time set aside to review health claims and approve each ad before it runs. Learn more at inbeat.

David Morneau

inBeat Agency

+1 212-466-6915

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health brands that sell a service pay 3.6x more per Meta click than brands that sell a product News Provided By inBeat Agency November 24, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.