Regulating the Frontier

GovCore

The paper gives regulators a way to test AI on routine work and assess the effects on applicants, staff and public protection.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GovCore has expanded Regulating the Frontier, its public working paper for occupational licensing boards, with a chapter on how regulators can develop AI guidance for the professions they oversee. The paper addresses a question facing board members and staff across the United States and Canada. When a board delegates part of its work to AI, what evidence would justify continuing, changing or stopping the practice?

Two U.S. studies frame that question. A California workplace inspection experiment found lower injury rates at inspected employers. A historical study of midwifery laws linked the introduction of licensing in American states and cities to fewer maternal deaths. Those studies measured outcomes for workers and families. GovCore draws on that approach in proposing how a board might evaluate an AI trial. The paper also examines British inquiries, Canadian regulatory institutions and research on AI-assisted work.

A board brief follows a school record through a licensing office. Staff can confirm that the record arrived. When a course has an unfamiliar name, a trained reviewer examines what the school taught, gives the applicant a chance to explain and records whether the course counts. A board testing AI assistance in that process could track repeat requests for records, the time applicants spend waiting and errors a reviewer has to correct. A worksheet asks the board to name who can stop the trial and where any staff time saved will go.

The new chapter extends those questions to professional practice. Drawing on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's work on AI agents and the State Bar of California's guidance for attorneys, it considers a client who authorizes an assistant to book an appointment. When that assistant later requests a confidential file, the practice needs a way to check the client's instructions and pause the request. The chapter offers sample policy clauses that regulators can consider within their own legal authority.

The working paper is available at and the meeting brief and trial worksheet at board-brief/

Julian Cardarelli

GovCore Inc.

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GovCore Expands Regulating the Frontier, Its Working Paper for Licensing Boards News Provided By GovCore Inc. November 24, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Law



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