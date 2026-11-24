MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) A high-level committee constituted by the Maharashtra government to reform recruitment and competitive examination processes submitted its second report to the state administration on Tuesday proposing sweeping legal, financial, administrative, and technological reforms.

Set up via a Government Resolution dated September 4, 2026, the panel headed by additional chief secretary V Radha had earlier submitted its first report on November 4, 2026, regarding the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Group-C examination.

The latest report focuses on tightening deterrence against paper leaks and malpractices, easing financial burdens on serious candidates, and modernising examination execution from requisition to final recommendation.

To create a stronger deterrent against examination malpractices and the use of unfair means, the committee has recommended major amendments to the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act / Maharashtra Competitive Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The Panel has recommended 7 to 10 years imprisonment from the present 5 to 10 years for individuals and entities in organised crime and hike in fine to minimum Rs 10 crore from Rs 1 crore and recovery of exam expenses, attachment, forfeiture of property and compensation damage. The Panel has recommended 5 to 10 years of imprisonment and fine up to Rs 50 lakh from the present 3 to 5 years and fine up to Rs 10 lakh for individual using unfair means, for service provider firm involved in malpractices fine up to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore and for directors/management/person in charge of service provider 5 to 10 years imprisonment from 3 to 10 years and revised fine to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore.

Given the complex and multi-layered nature of exam-related offences, investigations should be conducted by at least an Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) in districts and at least a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in police commissionerate areas, rather than a Dy SP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) or ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police).

The panel has recommended empowering authorities to set up a dedicated Special Task Force (STF) and assigning it specific jurisdiction to investigate serious examination crimes thoroughly. Special fast-track courts should be established to speed up trials under the Act, with all old pending cases under the law transferred to these courts and disposed of within three months.

To eliminate legal ambiguity when attaching and forfeiting assets of organisations or service providers involved in organised crime, the law should explicitly define "property" to include land, buildings, movable assets, intangible rights (intellectual property), and digital or virtual assets.

Taking note of candidates' demands and studying best practices from other states, the committee made two major fee-related recommendations aimed at reducing financial strain on genuine examinees and boosting credibility. The MPSC should consider refunding the entire examination fee to candidates who physically appear and take the examination. Refunds can be smoothly routed to candidates' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. If the commission accepts a candidate's objection regarding the provisional answer key, the fee paid by the candidate for raising that objection should be refunded.

The panel has thoroughly examined the end-to-end recruitment cycle-from timely receipt of requisitions from departments to final recommendations of candidates-and proposes structural upgrades.

Addressing complaints raised during divisional meetings regarding irregular vacancy updates and uncertain schedules, the panel recommended developing an Integrated Requisition Portal. Appointing authorities must strictly follow the General Administration Department's Government Resolution dated December 2, 2021, which mandates sending requisitions to the MPSC by the end of September each year. The MPSC should publish the next year's Annual Examination Calendar on its website by October every year.

According to the panel, introducing one-time registration via MahaID or Aadhaar would spare candidates from repeatedly uploading certificates with every application and facilitate fee refunds into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. To monitor operations and curb irregularities, the committee proposed setting up a three-tier Command and Control Centre-one at MPSC headquarters, one at the district level, and one directly at the examination venue on exam day.

To strengthen institutional capacity at the district level, the panel has recommended a permanent examination branch under the Collector, alongside a permanent district-level coordination committee chaired by the District Collector. It would include the SP or DCP as a member, along with senior officials from education, transport, treasury, and other key departments. Each district should maintain a Venue Bank cataloging seating capacity, accessibility, and facilities of pre-inspected venues-updated regularly via inspections by officials under the Collector-while empowering Collectors to requisition school and college buildings at MPSC-fixed rates.

To prevent the use of advanced electronic devices for cheating in recruitment examinations across Maharashtra, the panel has recommended framing detailed security guidelines and operational plans under the supervision of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in consultation with MahaCyber.

It has also suggested that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) set up a dedicated Technology and Cyber Security Cell, with support from MahaCyber and specialised agencies, to monitor new methods of cheating, including tiny communication devices, cameras hidden in wearable gadgets and the misuse of artificial intelligence, and develop ways to prevent them.

The panel has further recommended appointing a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and introducing a common information security policy to protect all computer systems and digital platforms used by the commission or operated on its behalf.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have received another report from the committee constituted under the leadership of V Radha. Regarding examination fees, the committee has recommended that candidates should pay the fees to ensure seriousness, but once they appear for the examination, the fees should be refunded so that no one bears any financial burden. To make the law that we had enacted earlier more stringent, the committee has recommended a stricter law. Our endeavour will be to introduce this law during this very session, if possible, and get it passed in the same session."

BJP legislator Vikram Pachpute, who had pressed for reforms in competitive exams in and outside the legislature, hailed the committee's report saying that the recommendations will certainly help reforming the competitive exams conducted by MPSC.