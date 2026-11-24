MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rohit Jain on Tuesday called for urgent measures to deepen India's government securities (G-Sec) market, highlighting that liquidity in the secondary market remains concentrated in a small number of instruments despite steady growth in overall market participation.

Addressing the Primary Dealers Association of India (PDAI) Seminar 2026 here, Jain said nearly 72 per cent of the liquidity in the government bond market over the last 12 months was concentrated in just five of the most actively traded securities, underscoring the need for a more diversified and liquid market structure.

He said primary dealers must move beyond their traditional role of participating in government debt auctions and take a more active role in expanding the investor base, strengthening market depth and improving liquidity across securities of different maturities.

Jain noted that the RBI introduced the primary dealer system in 1996 to strengthen the government securities market, increase investor participation and develop liquidity in the secondary market.

India currently has 21 RBI-authorised primary dealers, comprising seven standalone entities and 14 bank-supported dealers.

According to the deputy governor, primary dealers have continued to play a significant role in supporting government borrowing programmes.

They subscribed to more than half of the notified amount in government securities auctions in recent years.

Their participation stood at 65 per cent in FY25, eased to 54 per cent in FY26 and recovered to 58 per cent during the first half of FY27. Participation in Treasury Bill auctions has also remained robust, ranging between 73 per cent and 76 per cent.

Despite their strong presence in the primary market, Jain expressed concerns over the narrow concentration of activity in the secondary market.

He pointed out that most trading remains focused on benchmark 10-year government bonds, while securities with maturities below five years and above 15 years each account for only around 7 per cent of total trading volumes.

State Development Loans (SDLs) also contribute only about 5 per cent of overall market turnover.

Jain warned that with the borrowing requirements of both the central and state governments continuing to rise, even a modest increase in bond yields could significantly raise interest payment obligations for governments.

He said India's government bond market still relies heavily on domestic institutional investors.

As of March 2026, commercial banks held around 35 per cent of outstanding government securities.

At the same time, insurance companies and pension funds are gradually increasing their allocation to equities, potentially reducing demand for long-term government bonds.