Suvendu Adhikari Announces Major Plan to Revitalize Bengali Cinema

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held meetings with actors, producers and BJP leaders at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Tuesday to promote Bengali cinema and strengthen the state's cinema infrastructure. The decisions include mandatory prime-time screening of Bengali films, construction of new theatres at 51 locations and conversion of 70 old halls into cinema halls, said a BJP MLA after the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh said the decision to reserve a prime-time slot for Bengali films would help preserve the dignity of regional Bengali culture. He also pointed to the sharp decline in the number of cinema halls in the state.“Everyone thanked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari today because for many years, there was only talk of prioritising Bengali films, but nothing had been done. Today, a decision was made regarding Bengali films: to preserve the dignity of regional Bengali culture, one Bengali film will have to be shown during prime time no matter what. Care will be taken to ensure that Bengali films are not suddenly removed. Most importantly, new theatres will be built at 51 locations. 70 old halls will also be converted into cinema halls. There used to be 800 cinema halls in Bengal at one time; today, their number has dwindled to just around 100,” Ghosh said.

BJP MLA and actor Rupa Ganguly said several long-standing issues concerning cinema halls were being addressed, with financial approvals granted for many halls and the prime-time slot issue resolved.“There were many problems, and many of those problems are being resolved. Financial approval for many halls has also been given. The issue regarding the prime-time slot has also been addressed and solved. Now, Bengali films will be shown in the prime time slot,” Ganguly said.

Producer Sreekant Meheta said the Chief Minister had addressed the concerns of the Bengali film industry and asked its representatives to form a committee to take up their issues.“My words will not be enough to describe the outcome of this meeting, but if I want to say two lines regarding what the Chief Minister said in today's meeting, and if we can all work together on all those things, then the face of the Bengali film industry will be completely different five years from now. He addressed all the issues regarding the halls and Bengali films. He asked us to form a committee, so people among us will form it, and we will take our problems to them.”

Meheta further said the support shown by the Chief Minister was unprecedented and expressed confidence that the commitments made during the meeting would help resolve infrastructure-related problems in the industry.“But the enthusiasm and support we saw today, we had never seen that kind of support before. Whatever our Chief Minister said today will solve the infrastructure problem. The previous government formed a committee, but CM Suvendu da has given a commitment, and that is the difference.”