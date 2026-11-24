Tensions Rise Outside Murugan Temple Over Karthigai Deepam Rituals

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 24 (ANI): Tense moments prevailed outside the Murugan temple on Tuesday evening after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres entered into a heated argument with police personnel amid demands to light the lamp at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop Thiruparankundram Hill. BJP functionaries and supporters, who had gathered outside the temple premises earlier in the evening, demanded that the temple administration allow the lighting of a lamp atop the Deepathoon stone pillar on the hillock. Police personnel deployed at the spot prevented the party workers from proceeding, leading to arguments and slogans against the Tamil Nadu government being raised at the site. Authorities stepped up security around the temple complex to maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, temple authorities lit the traditional Maha Deepam atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple, where the ritual is customarily performed every year as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations. As this happened, the Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon stone pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills after the lighting of Maha Deepam. Police deployment was seen around the Deepathoon stone pillar ahead of the scheduled lamp-lighting ceremony.

Earlier in the day, members of various 'Hindu' organisations were stopped by Madurai city police after gathering in large numbers outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill. As this happened, a scuffle subsequently broke out between BJP leader SG Surya and police personnel as members of the organisations were being taken away from the temple entrance. The members had assembled in front of the temple to press their demand to light the lamp on the Deepathoon stone pillar. Police intervened and stopped the gathering, following which personnel began taking members from various organisations away from the temple entrance. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and his supporters were also stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. However, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed all authorities concerned, including the District Collector, the Police Commissioner, and temple management, to strictly comply with the Supreme Court's order regarding the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Thiruparankundram hill. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has passed a 'John Doe' order restraining members of the public from openly advocating defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Thiruparankundram hill. In a significant relief to local agitators, the court also directed the immediate release of all individuals who were unlawfully detained under the prohibitory orders imposed in Thiruparankundram. (ANI)