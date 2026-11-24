MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's ability to handle crises does not begin when they strike. It begins“long before that”, in the thinking of its leadership and in institutions that learn, cooperate and reset their priorities when needed, a senior Dubai Police official said on Tuesday.

Major General Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, was speaking at the Knowledge Summit 2026 in Dubai.

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He drew lessons from three crises the country has faced together - the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the record rainfall of April 2024, and the Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Lesson one: Foresight

He recalled the message of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during the pandemic:“Don't worry”. Murad said the words were simple but carried a deep message that protecting people is the state's priority.

“But a commander cannot give the community confidence in words alone,” he said. That confidence depends on health capacity, supply chains, digital systems, clear communication and daily coordination.

“Do not wait for the dangers to start building the tools you need,” he said.“Good foresight does not cancel the surprise, but it reduces its impact.”

Lesson two: Agility

During the April 2024 floods, he said, stranded families did not ask which agency was responsible.“The question was simpler - who will help us and when will we reach home?”

“Crises do not follow the organisation chart,” he said. He described agility as the ability to move resources, share tasks and exchange information without wasting time.

He said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's approval of the Dh30 billion Tasreef rainwater drainage project sent a clear message that crisis management means investing in stronger infrastructure, not only dealing with the aftermath.

Lesson three: National security is continuity

From February 28 this year, Murad said the UAE was targeted by missiles and drones during a regional escalation. The armed forces dealt with the threat directly. The police protected the public and secured affected sites, while the health, transport, communications and media sectors kept daily life running and the public informed.

He highlighted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed walking among the public at Dubai Mall alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Minister of Defence.

Murad said such field presence“gives a human face” to official action. He contrasted the President's pandemic message,“Don't worry”, with his message during the attacks:“Our skin is thick and our flesh is bitter.” The tone differed because the threat differed, he said, but both had the same core: protecting the community and confidence in the state.

“Leadership in a crisis combines three things: the decision that protects, the word that clarifies and the presence that builds confidence,” he said.“If anything is missing, the message is weakened.”

'Trust is a result, not a communication'

Murad urged officials to ask themselves whether their organisations have tested alternatives if systems fail, and whether staff know how to switch from support roles to emergency duties.

He said accurate information matters more than large volumes of data. AI can support analysis, he added, but“the human impact cannot be replaced”.

Dubai Police runs scenario planning, tabletop exercises and field drills covering war, service disruption and climate events. It also holds joint exercises with partner agencies and maintains a network of volunteers for emergencies.“Organisational maturity doesn't start when we say we are prepared, but when we prove it.”

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