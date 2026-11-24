MENAFN - GetNews)"Local Dominator Black Friday offer: extra 20% off annual plans plus 2 months free, ends December 2"Pro and above annual plans carry an extra 20% off the first year and 2 months free until December 2

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Nov. 24, 2026 - Local Dominator, a local SEO and AI search platform for agencies and local businesses, is offering an extra 20% off the first year of annual plans, which already include 2 months free, on Pro and above. The offer keeps the same account and the same data. It ends December 2, so agencies have a fixed date to decide.

Agencies planning a full year of local SEO and AI search tracking can weigh the offer against what each tier includes. Pro includes 30,000 monthly credits, 10 team members, and API access with white label for client reporting, and unused credits roll over for 2 months. Powerhouse adds Map View, 65,000 monthly credits, 15 team members and priority support. Annual plans renew at the regular annual price.

The core tracking tools are the same across the business and agency plans: AI Tracker, Geo Grid and SERP tracking. The tiers differ in monthly credits, team size and extras such as API access, white label and Map View, so an agency can match a plan to the number of clients and teammates it expects to carry through the year.

"Most agencies plan their client work a year at a time, and their tools should follow the same calendar," said Eldar Cohen, founder of Local Dominator. "An annual plan settles the cost up front and keeps the same account and data, and with a fixed end date, nobody has to guess how long the terms last."

For agencies that report to clients every month, a yearly plan on Local Dominator's AI visibility software means one less renewal to track.

About Local Dominator

Local Dominator is a local SEO and AI search visibility software built by a team of agency veterans and local SEO professionals. It helps marketing agencies and local businesses track and improve how they rank across Google Maps, search results, and AI answer engines from one dashboard, with rolling credits, bulk actions, and transparent, no-hidden-fee pricing.