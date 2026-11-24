MENAFN - GetNews)""We recognized early on that two of the fastest-growing segments in our market were luxury buyers seeking distinctive properties and longtime homeowners preparing for their next chapter. Investing in the right credentials and the right approach for both groups has allowed us to deliver representation that truly fits each situation.""Red 1 Realty LLC is deepening its focus on luxury property transactions and senior transition services as demand grows in both segments. Rich and Grace Orban, who each established careers in real estate before founding the brokerage in 2014, apply more than 45 combined years of professional knowledge to these specialized service areas.

Jefferson, Georgia - November 24, 2026 - Red 1 Realty LLC, the real estate brokerage led by Rich and Grace Orban, is expanding its commitment to luxury property transactions and senior transition services as both categories continue to see increased activity across the market the firm serves.

The Orban's became a team in 2014, but each had already spent years working in the real estate profession before that point. Their individual careers combine to represent more than 45 years of experience, a substantial base of knowledge that now informs the specialized services the firm is working to grow. Since opening their doors over a decade ago, they have served a diverse client base that includes residential buyers and sellers, land purchasers, new construction clients, and individuals relocating to the region.

Now, the team is placing additional emphasis on two specialties that reflect shifting demographics and evolving buyer preferences in the communities they serve.

On the luxury side, Grace Orban holds a LuxeScale Luxury Specialist certification, a credential that equips her with advanced strategies for marketing, negotiating, and closing transactions involving premium properties. Luxury real estate requires a different approach than standard residential sales. Properties at higher price points often demand customized marketing plans, professional photography, videography and staging, targeted outreach to qualified buyers, and a negotiation process that accounts for the unique features and comparables associated with distinctive homes and estates.

Grace also holds a Pricing Strategy Advisor credential, which reinforces the brokerage's analytical approach to property valuation. For luxury sellers, accurate pricing is particularly consequential. Overpricing a premium property can lead to extended days on market and the perception of reduced desirability, while underpricing can leave significant value unrealized. Rich has received rewards for highest list to sale ratios. The Orban's apply a thorough comparative market analysis process that accounts for location, condition, architectural features, lot characteristics, and recent comparable sales to arrive at a pricing recommendation grounded in current data.

The second area of expanded focus is senior transition services. As a Senior Transition Specialist, the Red 1 Realty LLC team works with homeowners who are preparing to downsize, move to a different type of residence, or relocate closer to family. These transactions carry considerations that extend beyond standard real estate logistics. Clients in this category may be selling a home they have owned for twenty or thirty years, navigating the emotional process of leaving a familiar neighborhood, and managing the practical demands of sorting through decades of personal belongings before a property can be listed.

Rich and Grace have developed a structured approach for these situations that includes early planning consultations, vendor referrals for estate organization and moving logistics, and a patient timeline that respects each client's pace. The Orbans emphasize that rushed timelines and high-pressure tactics are counterproductive when working with clients in transition and that the best outcomes result from thoughtful preparation and consistent support.

The brokerage's expansion into these focus areas builds on careers that together span more than four decades in real estate and a top consumer rating on Google reviews earned through years of consistent client service. Red 1 Realty LLC continues to serve Jackson County and the broader region across all property types, including residential, land, and new construction.

Buyers and sellers seeking specialized representation in luxury or transition-related transactions are encouraged to visit the brokerage's website or connect through social media for more information.

About Us

Red 1 Realty LLC is a real estate brokerage in Jefferson Georgia led by Rich and Grace Orban. Each partner built a career in the industry before launching the firm, and together they offer over 45 combined years of professional experience across residential, luxury, land, new construction, relocation, and senior transition real estate services.

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