Jordan Condoles Qatar Over Death Of Naval Service Member
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condoled Qatar on Tuesday following the line-of-duty death of a Qatari Emiri Navy service member.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali voiced Jordan's solidarity with Qatar's government and people, extending sympathies to the fallen service member's family.
//Petra// HA
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