Gold Prices Rise For Second Consecutive Day In Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,300 to reach Rs385,436.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,115 to Rs330,449.
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