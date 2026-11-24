MENAFN - UkrinForm) Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said this in an interview with Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

In the Latvian leader's view, Moscow has no genuine intention of ending the war. The Kremlin is likely viewing renewed ceasefire negotiations merely as a "decoy" to prolong its full-scale invasion.

According to Rinkēvičs, Ukraine is facing a "perfect storm": a harsh winter, intensified attacks on energy infrastructure, and increasingly frequent strikes on civilian targets. He assured that Europe was ready to provide Kyiv with military, financial and infrastructure support, while Ukraine itself had repeatedly demonstrated its resilience.

"If we see Ukraine surviving from a military point of view, from an economic point of view – and I'm sure Ukraine is going to survive – then the tipping point could be next year, next spring, next summer," the Latvian President said.

Rinkēvičs also noted that, alongside growing pressure on the Russian economy, there was increasing political consensus on the need to end the war. As an example, he cited attacks that killed Indian sailors or damaged vessels belonging to the Philippines and other countries.

"The number of countries that are putting pressure is going (up) so the tipping point may come in spring, summer, next year," he stressed, arguing that the war was extending beyond the immediate conflict region.

The Latvian President also expressed concern over the intensification of so-called hybrid activities targeting European countries, which are believed to be linked to Moscow. These include airspace violations, cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

Rinkēvičs said Latvia had once again summoned the Russian ambassador in Riga on Monday over recent Russian attacks. He stressed the importance of publicly condemning such actions, noting that European countries were fighting back with "more cooperation, more intelligence sharing, more mutual support."

"That's the result of very good cooperation across intelligence and counterintelligence community. The trouble always is that you always have a very skilled enemy that is also implementing new ways of trying to test you and trying to attack you, and this is ongoing fight," Rinkēvičs concluded.

Estonia must get used to Ukrainian drone attacks in theSea, Prime Minister says

As Ukrinform reported, Latvia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires yesterday to protest the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and violations of the airspace of EU and NATO member states.

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