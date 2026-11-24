MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY / ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Gaza's Health Ministry declared an“epidemic alert” across the enclave on Tuesday amid a sharp rise in meningitis cases, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Health official Nidal Ghoneim told a news conference that 272 cases of meningitis were reported in the Gaza Strip in October alone.

The figure was significantly higher than the normal monthly rate of 30 to 50 cases, he said.

“Fifteen Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of this year,” Ghoneim said.

He warned that the spread of the disease posed a threat to the lives of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, particularly children.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) previously reported 413 suspected meningitis cases in Gaza between Sept 27 and Oct 31, including 294 viral and 119 bacterial cases.

It said 68 per cent of the cases were recorded in Gaza City.

The wider risk of infectious diseases has increased amid overcrowded displacement shelters, unsafe water, damaged sanitation systems and the collapse of Gaza's health system.

The World Health Organisation said in September that microbiological contamination in tested water samples had risen from under 6 per cent in January to nearly 20 per cent in August.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The war has also caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, leaving displaced families increasingly vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.

--NNN-ANADOLU