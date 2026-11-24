MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (NNN-dpa) -- The European Union is introducing provisional import quotas for two types of hybrid passenger vehicles from December in a bid to tackle the surge of imported Chinese hybrid cars, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The measures target imported full hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles -- both of which combine a combustion engine with a battery-powered motor -- from all regions, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The quotas will set individual limits for each exporting economy and apply for a maximum of 200 days, the commission said.

The EU, however, may impose long-term measures in the coming months, the commission said.

The move comes after Brussels and Beijing agreed in October to curb Chinese exports of hybrid cars to Europe.

According to EU figures, imports of hybrid passenger vehicles from China to the EU have increased sharply in the past years.

While China exported around 46,000 hybrid cars to the EU in 2023, imports rose to almost 500,000 hybrid vehicles in the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026.

Under the new quotas, China will be allowed to export just over 86,000 hybrid cars to the EU in the three-month period from December to February, followed by just over 88,000 from March to May.

European car manufacturers have come under heavy pressure due to the mass export of affordable Chinese cars, which are also competing with European models in the domestic Chinese market.

--NNN-dpa