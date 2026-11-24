Alamos Gold Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:27 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc.: Today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Trident Resources Corp., pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 7,420,000 common shares of Trident at a price of $3.49 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately $25,896,000. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $37.75.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment