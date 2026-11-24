Mortgage Delinquencies In Canada Hit Record High
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The number of Canadians defaulting on their mortgage payments has hit a record high, according to credit bureau Equifax Canada (EFX).
Mortgage delinquencies are steadily increasing as homeowners across Canada struggle with higher borrowing costs and declining property values, said Equifax in a news release.
The national rate of mortgage balances at least 90 days overdue rose 31% year-over-year in this year's third quarter, according to the credit bureau.
That marked the 16th consecutive quarterly increase and the highest rate since the credit reporting agency began tracking the data in 2013.
Ontario and British Columbia accounted for 91% of the annual increase in seriously delinquent mortgage accounts. Toronto and Vancouver are Canada's two biggest housing markets.
Equifax said that declining home prices have left some homeowners owing more on their mortgages than their properties are worth, a situation known as“negative equity.”
An estimated 7.2% of Ontario's condo mortgages are reported to be in negative equity currently.
Worse, one in four (25%) of mortgage holders aged 26 to 35 is in negative equity.
Equifax said that negative equity becomes a problem when homeowners need to sell their property or refinance their mortgage.
A separate report from TD Bank (TD) found that Ontario's mortgage arrears rate has nearly tripled its pre-pandemic level and is approaching the level seen during the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank warned that widespread job losses could push the level of mortgage delinquencies even higher.
Home sales across Canada in October of this year were 10% lower than in the same month of 2025, according to market data.
The number of Canadians defaulting on their mortgage payments has hit a record high, according to credit bureau Equifax Canada (EFX).
Mortgage delinquencies are steadily increasing as homeowners across Canada struggle with higher borrowing costs and declining property values, said Equifax in a news release.
The national rate of mortgage balances at least 90 days overdue rose 31% year-over-year in this year's third quarter, according to the credit bureau.
That marked the 16th consecutive quarterly increase and the highest rate since the credit reporting agency began tracking the data in 2013.
Ontario and British Columbia accounted for 91% of the annual increase in seriously delinquent mortgage accounts. Toronto and Vancouver are Canada's two biggest housing markets.
Equifax said that declining home prices have left some homeowners owing more on their mortgages than their properties are worth, a situation known as“negative equity.”
An estimated 7.2% of Ontario's condo mortgages are reported to be in negative equity currently.
Worse, one in four (25%) of mortgage holders aged 26 to 35 is in negative equity.
Equifax said that negative equity becomes a problem when homeowners need to sell their property or refinance their mortgage.
A separate report from TD Bank (TD) found that Ontario's mortgage arrears rate has nearly tripled its pre-pandemic level and is approaching the level seen during the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank warned that widespread job losses could push the level of mortgage delinquencies even higher.
Home sales across Canada in October of this year were 10% lower than in the same month of 2025, according to market data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment