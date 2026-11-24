MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov won the European U-23 Championship in Poreč, Croatia. The team's leader, competing in the under-50-kg weight class, defeated Tevfik Akkas (Türkiye) in the final.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, B. Nazarov won by a score of 5–0 (29–28, 29–27, 30–25, 30–27, 29–26) and claimed the European championship title. In doing so, he wrote a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijani boxing. Bilalhabashi Nazarov, who was the only two-time European youth champion on our national team, was named the continent's strongest boxer for the third consecutive time. The 19-year-old boxer climbed to the top step of the podium in 2024 in Poreč, and a year later in Ostrava.

This brings the Azerbaijani national team's total medal count at the tournament to three. Earlier, Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Magomedali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) finished the European Championships with bronze medals.

Today, Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg) will also compete in the final bout of the tournament, which features 276 boxers from 39 countries.