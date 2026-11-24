Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Georgian Deputy PM Posted On His Social Media Accounts (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, has been posted on his social media accounts.
The post states:
“President Ilham Aliyev met with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment