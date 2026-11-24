VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bixberry has launched a new network that helps AI stay up to date by reaching real-world information from the web. The network rewards users for sharing their device's idle internet.

Most personal devices, like laptops, phones, and tablets, spend much of the day barely using their internet connection. The Bixberry app runs quietly in the background of these devices, and users are rewarded for taking part.

It is a simple exchange: users share idle internet and receive gift cards in return.

Why Bixberry Exists

AI learns from data collected up to a certain date. To know what is happening today, it has to check the live web. Its picture of the world needs to be refreshed constantly, or it risks becoming outdated.

When AI needs to answer a question about today, it checks the web for live information. The queries can be anything from today's prices to restaurant hours or local news. A huge share of this information is time-sensitive and changes constantly.

A request from a real person's connection often gets a more current, local view of publicly available information than one coming from a distant data center. Bixberry uses idle internet from real users to help AI give more accurate, up-to-date responses.

How Can Users Earn with Bixberry?

Getting started with Bixberry is simple. The app can be downloaded on your phone, tablet, or laptop. Once installed, it starts working quietly in the background without bothering the user.

Users don't need to complete tasks to earn rewards. Bixberry takes care of everything.

"Your connection is used for one thing: AI requests. You see it working, you see what you've been rewarded, and one switch stops it all," said Egle Maldute, Chief Product Officer at Bixberry.

Users who take part can receive gift cards from 5,000+ brands, including Amazon, Steam, Spotify, PlayStation, and Visa. The minimum threshold is just $10, and there is a $2 welcome bonus available right now.

Built Around Consent

Bixberry states that participation is explicit, visible, and reversible. Users can opt out of idle internet use any time they want. There is also a Wi-Fi-only option that helps save mobile data.

The app doesn't touch private files like browsing history, media, or cookies. It only reaches publicly available information on the web.

Every business is thoroughly vetted before joining the Bixberry network. The app is built to meet the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA requirements. On top of that, the app went through an independent penetration test by security firm Blaz. The assessment found no sign of Bixberry accessing or collecting browsing activity, login details for other apps, or personal data on the device beyond what users provide when they sign up, and its access was limited to the permissions it needs to share idle internet.

Availability

Bixberry is available for download in more than 180 countries, giving people from all backgrounds a way to take part.

About Bixberry

Bixberry is building the consented access layer for real-time AI - a global network of opted-in users who help AI systems retrieve fresh, real-world information from the live web, and get rewarded for it. Bixberry is available in 180+ countries from day one, with a growing focus on privacy and regulatory alignment - including GDPR and CCPA - alongside one of the most accessible reward structures in its category.

Contact Us

Name: Egle Maldute, Chief Product Officer

Email: ...

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