MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI with modular sensors, verified AI, rapid deployment, local service and workflow integration-reducing inspection time, logistics, risk and operating effort.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Portable Underwater ROV Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market research report provides analysis of market growth, technology trends, applications, procurement priorities, and regional demand. The market is projected to reach USD 2.48 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% to USD 3.89 billion by 2032. These insights support strategic planning by highlighting emerging opportunities, operational requirements, and adoption considerations across commercial, industrial, scientific, and security applications.

Market Overview

Portable underwater ROVs enable inspection, observation, surveying, recovery, and maintenance where direct human access is hazardous, difficult, or expensive. Their value depends on portability, maneuverability, deployment speed, operator usability, imaging quality, sensor capabilities, and suitability for freshwater, coastal, offshore, and industrial environments.

Demand is influenced by maritime safety requirements, submerged infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, defense activity, offshore operations, and access to trained operators and technical support.

Operational Flexibility and Procurement Priorities

The market is shifting from specialized, fixed-location systems toward compact platforms that smaller teams can transport and deploy rapidly. Advances in batteries, lighting, imaging, tether management, navigation, and modular payloads are broadening adoption across:



Ports, harbors, and vessels

Aquaculture and fisheries

Utilities and public safety

Marine research and environmental monitoring Offshore energy and industrial infrastructure

Procurement decisions increasingly emphasize fast setup, dependable data capture, reduced logistical requirements, and compatibility with existing inspection workflows. The analysis enables buyers to compare practical deployment factors and mitigate risks associated with maintenance, training, service availability, and total operating effort.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Utility

Artificial intelligence is improving ROV operations through assisted image review, object detection, anomaly identification, structure classification, route support, and automated inspection tagging. These capabilities can shorten review cycles and promote more consistent assessments.

Effective deployment nevertheless depends on representative training data, water clarity, lighting, sensor calibration, and human validation. Cybersecurity, explainability, data governance, and reliable performance under intermittent connectivity remain critical considerations.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Demand is supported by infrastructure inspection, public safety, defense, research, and offshore operations.

Latin America: Ports, fisheries, coastal industries, environmental monitoring, and underwater asset maintenance shape adoption.

Europe: Maritime safety, environmental compliance, offshore infrastructure, research, and standardized inspection practices are key drivers.

Middle East and Africa: Opportunities span ports, offshore assets, desalination, coastal development, mining, fisheries, conservation, and infrastructure protection. Asia-Pacific: Extensive maritime activity, shipbuilding, aquaculture, coastal infrastructure, disaster response, and industrial technology investment support growth.

Comparative regional coverage helps organizations identify suitable market-entry opportunities and align product, service, and partnership strategies with local operating conditions.

Economic and Security Groupings

ASEAN markets benefit from maritime trade, aquaculture, fisheries, and coastal infrastructure, although technical-service availability varies. BRICS members present diverse opportunities across energy, ports, defense, and industrial inspection. The European Union emphasizes environmental stewardship, regulation, research, and interoperable practices, while G7 economies prioritize safety, data quality, cybersecurity, and lifecycle support.

GCC countries offer applications in offshore assets, ports, desalination, and maritime security. NATO members may prioritize situational awareness, infrastructure resilience, search and recovery, and interoperable capabilities.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Align platforms with defined inspection and response workflows.

Prioritize modular sensors, robust tether and power systems, reliable navigation, and interchangeable tools.

Deploy AI with human validation, documented performance limits, secure data handling, and traceable records.

Assess training, spare parts, environmental ratings, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and service coverage. Build partnerships with operators, research institutions, infrastructure owners, and public agencies.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.48 billion in 2026 to USD 3.89 billion by 2032.

Compact, modular systems are expanding underwater inspection across multiple industries.

AI can improve data processing, but trusted deployment requires validation and governance.

Regional opportunities vary according to maritime activity, infrastructure, regulation, and service readiness. Lifecycle support and demonstrated operational value remain central to competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Propulsion Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Thrusters

7.3. Hybrid Thrusters

7.4. Water Jet Propulsion

8. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Depth Capability

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Deep

8.3. Medium

8.4. Shallow

9. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Payload Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Heavy

9.3. Light

9.4. Medium

10. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Tethered

10.2.1. Fiber Optic Cable

10.2.2. Umbilical Cable

10.3. Untethered

10.3.1. Autonomous

10.3.2. Semi Autonomous

11. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Aquaculture Monitoring

11.2.1. Environmental Monitoring

11.2.2. Fish Stock Assessment

11.3. Defense & Security

11.3.1. Mine Countermeasures

11.3.2. Salvage Operations

11.3.3. Surveillance

11.4. Oil & Gas Inspection

11.4.1. Pipeline Inspection

11.4.2. Platform Inspection

11.4.3. Subsea Valve Inspection

11.5. Scientific Research

11.5.1. Archaeology

11.5.2. Marine Biology

11.5.3. Oceanography

11.6. Search & Rescue

11.6.1. Victim Localization

11.6.2. Wreckage Survey

12. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Portable Underwater ROV Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Blue Robotics, Inc.

16.2. Blue Robotics, LLC

16.3. Blueye Robotics AS

16.4. Deep Trekker Inc.

16.5. ECA Group SAS

16.6. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

16.7. International Submarine Engineering Ltd

16.8. Ocean Modules AB

16.9. Oceaneering International, Inc.

16.10. Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

16.11. PowerVision Technology Group Co., Ltd.

16.12. Saab Seaeye Ltd

16.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

16.14. VideoRay LLC

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [346]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900