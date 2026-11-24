MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buy Canadian and earn Aeroplan® points for eligible purchases on Canada's own marketplace

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppa.ca, Canada's marketplace for verified Canadian-owned businesses, today announced that customers can now earn Aeroplan® points on their purchases, powered by SnapPoints.

Canadians have kept the Buy Canadian movement going strong through 2026. According to an Abacus Data online survey of 1,479 Canadian adults conducted September 4–9, 2026, 77% of Canadians still intend to avoid American products entirely or buy as few as they can, and 61% say they have already bought more Canadian goods. (Abacus Data, October 1, 2026 ).

Shoppa.ca has grown alongside that shift. The marketplace now offers tens of thousands of products from hundreds of verified Canadian-owned merchants, and continues to add new merchants and shoppers with 1100% quarterly sales growth and over a dozen new merchants every month. Aeroplan® points are the next step in Shoppa's evolution into building Canada's discovery marketplace.

“Buying Canadian is always a rewarding experience, and today we're adding another level of rewards with Aeroplan® points. Now you can back up a Canadian business and rack up your Aeroplan® points when you make that conscious decision to Buy Canadian. Black Friday and Maple Monday deals are already arriving, bringing even greater value to the millions of consumers looking to redirect their wallets inside our borders.”

- Lee Smith, Chief Canadian Officer, Shoppa.ca

How it works



Starts: November 18, 2026.

Holiday offer: Earn 3 Aeroplan points* for every Canadian dollar spent on eligible purchases on Shoppa.ca during the holiday sales period, from November 18, 2026 to December 21, 2026.

Eligibility: participating merchants and products. Points are calculated based on product listed price excluding tax, discounts and any applicable shipping costs.

Members: Aeroplan® members receive an email after checkout at Shoppa.ca with instructions on how to link and deposit their points earned from the purchases. * Conditions apply.



Customers can start shopping and earning now at Shoppa.ca.

About Shoppa.ca

Shoppa.ca is a Canadian online marketplace that brings verified Canadian-owned businesses together in one place, making it easier for Canadians to discover and support Canadian brands. Products are organized so shoppers can search by category, province or Made in Canada. Shoppa.ca is operated by the Buy Canadian Group Inc.

About Aeroplan

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network, covering 45+ airlines and over 1,300 destinations globally. With no blackout dates or surcharges on Air Canada flights, and one-way short-haul flights starting from 6,000 points, it's easy to turn points into unforgettable travel.

Members can also take advantage of exclusive hotel deals at over 9,000 properties through Aeroplan HotelSavers, or redeem points for gift cards and top brand merchandise at the Aeroplan eStore.

To join Aeroplan's 9+ million members and start earning more on the payments you already make, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About SnapPoints

SnapPoints is a leading SaaS platform connecting businesses with top loyalty programs, like Aeroplan, enabling them to reward their customers with loyalty points on any transaction, both online and in-store. Through their innovative API tools and widgets, SnapPoints makes it simple for businesses to transform everyday transactions into lasting customer loyalty.

Media Contact

Lee Smith, Chief Canadian Officer,...

® Aeroplan is a registered trademark of Aeroplan Inc., used under licence.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shoppa.ca's plans and offerings, which are based on current expectations and may change. Survey figures are from the Abacus Data surveys cited above, conducted on the dates stated.