Infantry Fireteam Trainer Enables Warfighters to Physically Shoot, Move, and Communicate Together in Shared Virtual Combat Scenarios

Virtuix to Showcase Defense Simulation Technology at I/ITSEC 2026



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today unveiled a video demonstration of its four-person Infantry Fireteam Trainer (“IFT”), an immersive combat training system based on requirements developed by the U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command (“TECOM”), with Virtuix serving as lead systems integrator in collaboration with AVRT. Virtuix plans to bring the IFT system to Quantico, Virginia, in early 2027 and will present the technology at the upcoming I/ITSEC 2026 conference in Orlando, Florida.

Watch the video of the Infantry Fireteam Trainer demonstration here.

The IFT enables four warfighters to physically shoot, move, and communicate together in shared virtual environments, practicing mission scenarios and drills including counter-unmanned aircraft systems (“c-UAS”) defense, patrol operations, threat identification, and mission rehearsal. At the core of the system are four Omni One treadmills that allow warfighters to move naturally in any direction without boundaries, including walking, running, and crouching, while keeping their hands free and eliminating the physical space constraints of conventional VR training environments.

Virtuix believes IFT addresses a potentially significant market for small-unit, home-station training across the U.S. military. With approximately 18 Marine Corps installations and more than 90 active-duty U.S. Army combat battalions, Virtuix sees opportunities for potential IFT deployments at military bases, training centers, and operational units. The system's compact footprint and ability to simulate a wide range of mission scenarios could provide a cost-effective, repeatable training solution that complements more costly and logistically complex live training exercises.

“We believe our Infantry Fireteam Trainer represents an important advancement in immersive military training,” said Joe Nolan, U.S. Army Colonel (Retired) and Director of Federal Business Development at Virtuix.“Live training is essential, but it can be costly, logistically complex, and often limited by weather and scheduling constraints. IFT can complement live training and make it more effective by allowing infantry teams to practice realistic combat scenarios repeatedly in a controlled environment at a fraction of the cost before heading to the field. With applications ranging from close-quarters combat to counter-drone operations and mission rehearsal, we see significant potential for this commercial-of-the-shelf technology across the Marine Corps, Army, and other military services.”

Virtuix will hold private meetings and showcase its full-body movement technology at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (“I/ITSEC”), taking place November 30 through December 3, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. In addition to IFT, Omni One systems will be featured at the Mass Virtual booth (#849) for immersive aircraft maintenance training and at the University of Central Florida booth (#1159) for a demonstration of humanoid robot teleoperation. These demonstrations highlight the versatility of Virtuix's full-body movement platform across military simulation, maintenance training, and humanoid robotics.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including Meta, NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sales and expansion plans; plans to pursue and complete strategic acquisitions, including the potential transaction currently under negotiation; potential impacts of any acquisition on future revenues, operations, or shareholder value; plans to sell immersive training systems to defense customers and services; and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; the ability to sell training systems to the U.S Army, Marine Corps, or other services; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

