MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darmstadt, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading science and technology company, today announced that EMD Holdings NewCo II, Inc (“Purchaser”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has commenced a tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the“Class A Common Shares”), and Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (collectively, the“Shares”), of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (“Rapid”) (Nasdaq: RPID), for $0.75 per Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding taxes, and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 24, 2026, and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal (together, and with other related materials, as they may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the“Offer”). The Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operates as MilliporeSigma in the United States and Canada.

The Offer is being made pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 16, 2026, by and among Rapid, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Purchaser (the“Merger Agreement”). As soon as practicable following the acceptance of the Shares for payment (but in any event no later than one business day following such acceptance) and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, Purchaser will merge with and into Rapid (the“Merger”), the separate existence of Purchaser will cease and Rapid will continue as the surviving corporation and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. By virtue of the Merger, each Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger that was not validly tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer (subject to certain exceptions set forth in the Merger Agreement) will be converted into the right to receive $0.75 per Share, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding taxes. The Merger will be governed by Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as amended (the“DGCL”), which does not require a vote of Rapid's stockholders.

Rapid's Board of Directors (the“Rapid Board”) has unanimously recommended that Rapid's stockholders accept the Offer and tender their Shares to Purchaser pursuant to the Offer. The Rapid Board's recommendation and the reasons therefor will be set forth more fully in a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the“Schedule 14D-9”) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on the date of commencement of the Offer.

Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Merger Agreement, certain stockholders of Rapid, including all of the members of the Rapid Board and certain executive officers of Rapid, who collectively own approximately 20.4% of the outstanding Class A Common Shares entered into Tender and Support Agreements (“Support Agreements”) with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Purchaser, which provide, among other things, that each applicable stockholder will tender all of the Shares held by such stockholder to Purchaser in the Offer. The Support Agreements will terminate upon certain events, including upon any valid termination of the Merger Agreement.

The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire at one minute following 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 8, 2026, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement (such date, or any subsequent date to which the expiration of the Offer is extended, the“Expiration Date”). Any extension, amendment or termination of the Offer will be followed as promptly as practicable by a public announcement thereof, and such announcement, in the case of an extension, will be made no later than 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on the next business day after the previously scheduled Expiration Date.

Purchaser's obligation to pay for Shares validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer is subject to certain conditions, including, among others, (a) the Minimum Condition (as defined below) and (b) the absence of any order or law that prohibits or makes illegal the consummation of the Offer or the Merger. The“Minimum Condition” means that there will have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer a number of shares of Class A Common Stock that, considered together with all other shares of Class A Common Stock (if any) owned by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and its affiliates, represent one more share of Class A Common Stock than 50% of the sum of (i) the total number of shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of immediately following the consummation of the Offer plus (ii) without double counting, the shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of Rapid's outstanding pre-funded warrants. The Offer is not subject to a financing condition.

The documentation relating to the Offer (including the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and the Schedule 14D-9) can be accessed at the following link: . The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and the Schedule 14D-9 contain important information. Rapid's stockholders should carefully read all documents in their entirety before any decision is made with respect to the Offer.

The information required to be disclosed by paragraph (d)(1) of Rule 14d-6 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is contained in the Offer to Purchase and is incorporated herein by reference.

Questions or requests for assistance may be directed to Innisfree M&A Incorporated (the“Information Agent”) at the address and telephone numbers set forth below. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer materials may be directed to the Information Agent or to brokers, dealers, commercial banks or trust companies. Such copies will be furnished promptly at Purchaser's expense.

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

500 Fifth Avenue, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10110

Shareholders May Call Toll Free:

(800) 422-8620 (from the U.S. and Canada), or

+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)

Banks and Brokers May Call Collect: (212) 750-5833

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of €21.1 billion in 65 countries.

About Rapid

Rapid Micro Biosystems (Nasdaq: RPID) is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. Rapid's flagship Growth Direct® system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products.

Contacts

Media:

...

Phone: +49 151 1454 2512

Investors:

...

+49 6151 72 3321

Important Information and Where to Find It

This document is for informational purposes only and is neither a recommendation, nor an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Rapid or any other entity, nor is it a substitute for any tender offer materials that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Purchaser or Rapid have filed with the SEC. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Purchaser have filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the SEC with respect to the Offer, and Rapid has filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the Offer. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer materials, which contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer.

SECURITYHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND THE OTHER TENDER OFFER MATERIALS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 REGARDING THE OFFER WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS SHOULD READ CAREFULLY BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER.

The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer materials relating to the Offer, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, will be sent to all record holders of Shares whose names appear on Rapid's stockholder list.

The Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer materials that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has filed with the SEC are available for free at the SEC's website at and under the“Investors” section of the website of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, at The Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 and other related materials that Rapid has filed with the SEC are available for free at the SEC's website at and under the“Investor Relations” section of Rapid's website at

In addition, the documentation relating to the Offer (including the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal, other tender offer materials and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement) can be accessed at the following link: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” regarding the potential acquisition of Rapid Micro Biosystems. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as“outlook,”“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“positioned,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the closing conditions for the proposed acquisition will not be satisfied; uncertainty as to the percentage of Rapid shareholders that will support the proposed acquisition and tender their shares in the offer; the risk of shareholder litigation relating to the proposed acquisition, including resulting expense or delay; the possibility that the proposed acquisition will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; potential adverse effects to the businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, or Rapid during the pendency of the proposed acquisition, such as employee departures or distraction of management from business operations; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the proposed acquisition, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement and potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the proposed acquisition, including the effect of the acquisition on the ability to maintain key vendor, supplier or partner relationships; and risks related to the integration of Rapid into Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, subsequent to the closing of the proposed acquisition and the timing of such integration.

A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in public reports of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which are available on the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, website at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Media Relations +49 151 1454 2512...